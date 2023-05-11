HI DESERT FRINGE FESTIVAL Comes To Joshua Tree Retreat Center, May 19-21

This three day performing arts event Hi Desert Fringe Festival takes place May 19-21, 2023 at the Joshua Tree Retreat Center. Full weekend passes, plus one and two day passes, and discounted tickets for military and senior citizens are available.

In addition, The Hi Desert Fringe Festival invites you to join them for their kick-off of FRINGE WEEK event! The festival producers will be on the back patio at Fans Bar and Grill in 29 Palms, May 13 from 7-10pm. There will be live music, the Fan's famous BBQ food truck and drink specials. Come and get your FRINGE on!! Fans Bar and Grill is located at 4966 Adobe RD in 29 Palms.

The featured festival Keynote Speaker is Julie-Anne Franko who was born in New York and moved to Ukraine in 1996, where she became the the Resident Dramaturg of the acclaimed Les Kurbas Theatre. Her keynote topic is the "Role of the Arts in War and Conflict."

Check out the full list of events, including performer bios and show descriptions at hidesertfringe.org.

This is the festival's sixth year of showcasing original, non-traditional, provocative performance art. The event is designed to establish a forum for promoting cultural equity and community involvement through a progressive arts movement.

The theme of this years's festival is "As above, so below." The theme is an acknowledgment to the collaborative atmosphere between the hi and lo desert theatre communities which have both participated over the years in the annual Fringe Festival.

The festival will be hosted by Hi-DeF co-founders and co-producers Miri Hunter and Ann Van Haney.

The Hi-Desert Fringe Festival is a program of Project Sheba, a minority and woman-owned 501 c3 organization.