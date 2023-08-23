Feature: SEPTEMBER COMEDY CELEBRATION at Theatre 29

Theatre 29 launches their 2023-24 theatre season with a “September Comedy Celebration” beginning September 2 when The Rotating Players Improvisational Comedy troupe performs live comedy on their stage, without a script or a net! “Improvalicious” will bring the hilarity and the attitude that have been bringing audiences back for more since last season! The weekend of September 9 & 10, award winning director Liyan McNeltier and her talented cast will deliver a staged reading of the hilarious Neil Simon classic, “God’s Favorite”, with a “sneak peek” of the productions coming up in the new season. September concludes with the uproariously funny TSTMRKT, who will be bringing their mature audience comedy show “Everybody Loves Dick: The Life and Times of Dick Ripper” the weekend of September 16 & 17 for viewers 16 years and over.

October will begin with the slightly spooky, family friendly play, Roald Dahl’s “The Witches”, helmed by debut director Nena Jimenez October 6 -22. The tale of a boy and his no nonsense grandmama that are all that stand in the way of the Grand High Witch and her entourage turning all the world’s children into mice is a great Halloween entry that all ages will enjoy. December 1 – 17 features the Peanuts gang in the holiday stage version of the classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas”. See how Charlie Brown finds the true spirit of Christmas in this fun little musical helmed by Katie Fleischman. The new year rings in with a major Broadway musical, “Man of La Mancha”, directed by Gary Daigneault. The tale of Don Quixote and his adventures in medieval Spain features powerhouse music and a story for the ages and will hit the stage March 1 – 17. April 5 – 14, director Ian Ferris will bring the musical story of “Daddy Longlegs” to life for two weeks only. A turn of the 20th century rags to riches love story, with lush music that brings to mind Jane Austen romances. And then, for something completely different, award-winning Director Charles Harvey will bring the Off-Broadway musical smash hit, “Disenchanted” May 24 – June 6. The happily ever after wasn’t so happy for these Disney-fied princesses and they have had enough. This hilariously mischievous musical will be a great date night show, leave the kids at home for this one! The season will close with “Clue”, lead by multi award winner Kathryn Ferguson August 16 – September 1, 2024. The side-splitting comedy based on the 1986 film of the same name, where the whodunnit isn’t as important as how they get there, where and with what!

Season productions run three weekends (unless otherwise specified) with performances Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00pm and Sunday matinees at 2:30pm. Theatre 29 is at 73637 Sullivan Road in the City of Twentynine Palms. Tickets are $15.00 for General Admission, $12.50 for Seniors and Military, and $10.00 for Children under 12 and Students with ID (there is a service charge). Non season performances may vary in dates and pricing, refer to our website for details. Tickets are available online at www.theatre29.org or by calling the Theatre 29 Box Office at 760-361-4151.