Feature: ROALD DAHL'S THE WITCHES Auditions at Theatre 29 August 14.

Theatre 29 will hold open auditions for the dramatized Roald Dahl classic children’s story, 'The Witches.', on Monday, August 14th at 6:00pm on the Theatre 29 Main Stage (73637 Sullivan Road, Twentynine Palms). Based on the book “The Witches” by Roald Dahl and faithfully adapted by David Wood, this production will magically appear on the Theatre 29 stage October 6 – 22. Debut Director Nena Jimenez is looking for a cast of men and women over the age of 15. There are 2 roles for boys 10 – 13 age range, but no other children’s roles.

Real witches are nothing like the ones who wear pointed hats and fly on broomsticks, they look very much like ordinary people. Why, you might even be sitting next to one right now! They have a diabolical plot to rid the world of children once and for all. But, sometimes the evilest schemes are defeated by the tiniest of foes. Our hero and his wise grandmother (a witch afficiado!) just happen to be on holiday at a seaside hotel, and come face to face with the Grand High Witch herself! And, did we mention children turned into mice? Spicy pea soup? And you might want to avoid free chocolate! Fun for the entire family and a slightly spooky Halloween treat.

All roles are open. A complete breakdown of the characters can be found on the Theatre 29 website at theatre29.org/auditions. If you are unable to attend the auditions on August 14th but would still like to be considered for the show, contact the director. For more information, contact Director Nena Jimenez by e-mail at theatre29programs@msn.com.

"Roald Dahl's The Witches" will run weekends at Theatre 29 from October 6st through 22nd with performances Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00pm and Sunday matinees at 2:30pm.

Open roles include

BOY – male age 10 to 13, a sweet and loving, perhaps quirky young boy who leads us through this fantasy adventure. Strong British dialect essential. Small in stature. Comfortable addressing a large audience. Physically playful. Puppetry experience helpful but not essential. Actor’s age doesn’t matter, must be able to convey “boyishness”.

GRANDMOTHER – female age 45+, A wise, cigar-smoking older woman who is not interested in moralizing. She is direct and blunt but also kind and loving. No nonsense. Age of actor not as important as ability to communicate age. Dialect either slight Scandinavian or British.

GRAND HIGH WITCH – female 30+, a larger-than-life figure who looks much like your average conforming female but is, indeed, an evil, murderous witch whose mission it is to wipe out all children. Witch dialect which seems to resemble English with a Slavic accent.

BRUNO – male aged 14-16, Bruno is another Augustus Gloop. He is a piggish and rude boy and lacks empathy. First to be changed into a mouse, is Boy’s sidekick after he is mousified.

HEAD CHEF male – 25+ Head Chef is part of a wonderful slapstick bit involving his kitchen staff and a mouse. Possibly some puppetry involved. Will double in other roles.

SECOND CHEF - male 20+ - Second Chef gets involved in a slapstick bit with the head chef that will require movement and a great sense of humor! Will double in other roles

HEAD WAITER - male 25+ Role will be defined by clear physical choices, are a bit larger than life, and will support the comic tone of the play. Moves well. Will double in other roles

Mr. Jenkins male - 40s - a strong physical commitment to character, Mr. Jenkins sports a working man dialect and likely a loud tie. He is a boozer and a brute, no matter his size. Will double in other roles

MRS. JENKINS - female 40s - Mrs. Jenkins is the mother of the very indulged Bruno, speaks with a similar working-class dialect and is quite likely an accomplished boozer. Will double in other roles

WITCH ONE - female 18+ - is an acolyte of the Grand High Witch and strives to meet her esteemed Boss’s expectations in every way. Will double in other roles

TREE-HOUSE WITCH - female 20-40 -Treehouse Witch carries a snake and is the first to attempt to lure Boy to his death. Will double in other roles

FROG – Male or female age open is a victim of the High Witch’s evil machinations. Full-bodied physical choices will bring this non-speaking, sweet, character to life. Will double in other roles

ENSEMBLE of 4 – 6 witches, preferably female over 18, must be able to wear prosthetic makeup. Will also double as hotel guests, diners, etc

“Roald Dahl’s The Witches” will run weekends at Theatre 29 from October 6th through 22nd with performances Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00pm and Sunday matinees at 2:30pm. Theatre 29 is at 73637 Sullivan Road in the City of Twentynine Palms. Tickets are $15.00 for Regular admission, $12.50 for seniors and military, and $10.00 for children under 12 and students with ID (there is a service charge).

Tickets are available online at www.theatre29.org or by calling the Theatre 29 Box Office at 760-361-4151.