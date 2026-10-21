Feature: Meet the Cast of LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre 29
Louisa May Alcott’s beloved story of the March sisters comes to the Hi-Desert this December
The March sisters are coming to the Hi-Desert, and they’re bringing song, laughter, heartache and hope along with them.
Theatre 29, the longest-running community theatre in the Morongo Basin, has announced the cast of its holiday production of “LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL.”
Leading the company as the four March sisters are Catt Christine as the fiercely independent Jo, Carri Day as Meg, Avey Williams as Beth and Carly Zwicker as Amy. Scott Clinkscales stars as Theodore “Laurie” Laurence III, the boy next door who becomes the sisters’ dearest friend.
Joining them in the principal cast are Erin Itnyre Keeran as Marmee, Judith Ann Warren as Aunt March, Amy Miranda as Mrs. Kirk, JT Ebhard as Professor Bhaer, Cam Gutierrez as John Brooke, and Travis Land as Mr. Laurence. Rounding out the company are ensemble members Charley Shay, Tyler Zwicker, Lily Prusso and Isla Keeran.
Following four sisters as they grow up in Civil War-era New England, “Little Women” is a story of family, ambition and finding your own voice, now told through music.
“This story has lasted for over 150 years because every family sees itself in the Marches,” said Director Lisa Hodgson. “We have an extraordinary company of performers, musicians and crew who are pouring their hearts into bringing these sisters to life. We can’t wait to share their story with our Hi-Desert community this holiday season.”
“Little Women: The Musical” is directed by Lisa Hodgson, with Katie Lalanne as Assistant Director, Jennifer Roderer as Musical Director, Erin Keeran as Vocal Coach, Karen Gladis as Choreographer, Jayme Zwicker as Stage Manager and Nena Jimenez as Technical Director.
“Little Women: The Musical” opens with a Gala Opening Night hosted by Theatre 29’s Board of Directors on Friday, December 4 and runs through Sunday, December 20 at Theatre 29, 73637 Sullivan Road in Twentynine Palms.
● Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM (Opening Night Gala begins at 6:00 PM on Friday, December 4): December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19, 2026.
● A Special Thursday Night Show December 10th at 7pm.
● Sundays at 2:30 PM: December 6 and 20 (Please note that there will be no matinee on December 13th).
Tickets are $20.00 for regular admission, $17.50 for seniors and military, and $15.00 for students with ID and children under 12 (there is a service fee). “Little Women: the musical”, is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are available at theatre29.org or by calling the Theatre 29 Box Office at 760-361-4151.
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