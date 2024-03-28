Desert Ensemble Theatre Presents SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Desert Ensemble Theater (DET), in residence at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, will present the world premiere production of SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL by Founder and Artistic Director Emeritus Tony Padilla, April 12–14 and 19–21, 2024.

SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL is the ninth of Padilla's original works produced by DET in its 13 seasons. In this fast-paced battle of wits – an alternative version of the Holmes origin story – a spurned romance leads to someone threatening to unmask the young detective as a fraud.

DET Artistic Director Jerome Elliott Moskowitz said: “SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL includes all the hallmarks that audiences have come to expect from a Tony Padilla script – great storytelling, bold language, and rich comic flourishes. Over the years Tony has tackled such diverse subject matter as abandoned infants, gay marriage, family dysfunction, and cyber ethics. His original take on Sherlock Holmes' formative years as a detective was a great hit as a staged reading in 2022, garnering four Desert Star awards from the Desert Theatre League. We are excited to bring a full production to our audiences.”

Moskowitz will direct a cast headed by Alex Price as Sherlock Holmes, Justin Ledesma as Doctor Watson, Barbara Kerr as Mrs. Hudson, Katrina Dixon (Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties) as Nora Tate, and Larry Dyekman (Proof, Kafka's Joke) in the dual roles of Inspector Leicester and Professor Sanders. Price, Ledesma, and Kerr make their DET debuts with this production.

Padilla's work will be seen through a steampunk design lens. Award-winning scenic designer Thomas L. Valach will create the rich interior of 221-B Baker Street. Andrew MacLaine, designer of Michael Holmes' The Judy Show will fashion the costumes. For the second time this season, DET intern Nadia Stegen (Rancho Mirage High School) is designing lights, and Abigail Lamp (Cathedral City High School) is assistant directing. Tessa Gregory-Walker continues as props designer and co-producer with DET Executive Director Shawn Abramowitz, and former intern Sierra Barrick is DET's resident stage manager.

Performances are part of DET's 13th Season “Off-Center at the Cultural Center.” Curtain times are 7:30 pm Friday, 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm Saturday, and 2:00 pm Sunday. Tickets are $37.50 and are available at www.desertensembletheatre.org. For more information, call (760) 565-2476.