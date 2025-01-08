Desert Ensemble Theatre Will Perform TRU Beginning This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now available for Desert Ensemble Theatre’s (DET) production of Tru by Jay Presson Allen. Critically acclaimed actor Chuck Yates revisits his landmark 2013 performance as author Truman Capote, created for Coyote StageWorks in 2013. The production is directed by David Youse based on Larry Raben’s original direction.

Performances are at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E Baristo Road. The play runs January 24–26 and January 31–February 2. For tickets, visit www.desertensembletheatre.org or call (760) 565-2476.

The late critic Jack Lyons called Yates’ performance “theatrical lightning caught in a bottle.” In 2015 Yates reprised the role at Invisible Theatre in Tucson to further critical praise; and in 2020 Broadway World–Palm Springs recognized his work with the “Performer of the Decade” award.

DET Artistic Director Jerome Elliott Moskowitz said: “In the years since Chuck Yates first performed Tru, he has received repeated inquiries about bringing it back, and Desert Ensemble Theatre is thrilled to offer an encore of this highly memorable performance.” Yates concurred, stating: “I’m excited to be doing this again for Desert audiences. This is most likely the last time I’ll be performing Tru in the Desert, so please join us!”

Tru is part of DET’s season of “Icons,” which includes iconic works of theatre from the past half century and, in this case, celebrates an iconic subject. Capote was no stranger to controversy and it could be said that he wrote the book on it with his unfinished novel Answered Prayers, which made him a social pariah. The cross-fire from the 1975 Esquire publication of a chapter, “La Côte Basque: 1965” became a part of his legacy. Tru finds the author alone in his apartment on Christmas Eve, musing on that fated article, his past, and his future prospects.

The Production Team includes Thomas L. Valach, set; Jason Smith, lighting; Andrew M. Edwards, sound, and Tessa Gregory-Walker, props. Executive Director Shawn Abramowitz, Gregory-Walker and Moskowitz are producers.

Tony Padilla, Artistic Director Emeritus, founded DET in 2011 with a vision of a small repertory company that allowed theatre artists to participate fully in the realization of their creative vision both onstage and off. DET is committed to growing the art of theatre by producing innovative plays that underscore the complexity of human interaction. The company’s theatre internships give high school students the on-the-job experience of working in professional productions. Since 2012, DET has awarded almost $33,000 in scholarship to graduating interns.

