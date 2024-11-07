DISPERSION OF LIGHT To Be Presented At Desert Ensemble Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Desert Ensemble Theatre (DET) will inaugurate its 2024–25 reading series with Dispersion of Light, a new play by Rich Rubin.

Dispersion of Light, set in 1932, dramatizes the storied marriage between Georgia O'Keeffe and Alfred Stieglitz, which is shaken by professional setbacks as well as marital infidelity.

Dispersion of Light was a Semifinalist in the ScreenCraft Stage Play Competition, 2024. Rubin is known to Desert audiences from DET's 2023 production of Kafka's Joke, one of the company's highest grossing and most critically acclaimed productions, and the winner of five Broadway World Palm Springs Awards including Best Play.

DET's reading stars Melanie Blue, James Flaherty, Charles Herrera, Angela Landis, and Lizzie Schmelling under the direction of Jerome Elliott Moskowitz, DET Artistic Director. The reading series is produced by Chuck Yates.

The event takes place on Tuesday, November 19 at 7:00pm in Theatre Three of the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E Baristo Road. All seats are $20 and can be purchased by visiting desertensembletheatre.org or by calling (760) 565-2476.

Comments