Coachella Valley Repertory Presents First Online Reading Featuring Daniele Gaither, Brendan Robinson and More

Coachella Valley Repertory's Theatre Thursdays inaugurates their first online reading with the play "Meet & Greet" on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 6:00 pm (Pacific). A star-studded cast has been assembled to bring to life this hilarious comedy from acclaimed writers Stan Zimmerman ("The Golden Girls", "Roseanne", "Gilmore Girls") and Christian McLaughlin ("Desperater Housewives", "Married ... With Children"). To join this or any Theatre Thursdays presentation, visit cvrep.org.

"Meet & Greet" originated at The Hollywood Fringe Festival and went on to have a successful, five-month run in Los Angeles, winning rave reviews and numerous theatre awards. Zimmerman (LatinX "The Diary of Anne Frank") will again direct.

Three members of the original cast will also return: Daniele Gaither ("MadTV") as reality show star Desiree White; Teresa Ganzel ("The Toy") as former sitcom actor Teri Valentine; and, Brendan Robinson ("Pretty Little Liars") as the Casting Assistant. Joining the trio will be Palm Springs resident, Judith Chapman ("Young & The Restless") as Broadway legend Margo Jane Marsden; and, Melissa Peterman ("Reba", "Young Sheldon") as Teri's sitcom co-star and ex-best friend, Belinda Reid. The 80-minute play centers around four actresses (of a certain age) who are all up for the same part in a horrible new sitcom pilot. At the network casting office, old rivalries come to the surface and egos clash.

To continue CVRep's mission of providing educational, entertaining and thought-provoking presentations, CVRep is offering Theatre Thursdays, a weekly, virtual entertaining and learning opportunity. All presentations are offered via Zoom webinars to observe social distancing guidelines.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You