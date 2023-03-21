Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

California Bluegrass Association Announces Lineup for 48th Annual Father's Day Bluegrass Festival

Learn more about the lineup here!

Mar. 21, 2023 Â 
California Bluegrass Association (CBA) announced the lineup for the 48th Annual Father's Day Bluegrass Festival taking place June 15-18, 2023 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley, CA. Single day tickets ($20-$80) and full festival passes ($65-$195) are available now by visiting www.fathersdayfestival.com.

Held annually in June on Father's Day weekend since 1976, the Father's Day Bluegrass Festival has grown to become a much-anticipated family-friendly event drawing bluegrass enthusiasts from around the country. Set amongst the scenic Sierra Foothills, this year's festival features a lineup of the top national, regional, and local bluegrass performers on three stages over the course of four days. To further enhance the festival experience, the Father's Day Bluegrass Festival also offers free workshops, camping, non-stop jam sessions by music-playing fans, informal square dances, an acclaimed Youth Program, a wide-range of food and beverage vendors, and more.

"This year's Father's Day Bluegrass Festival is on track to become our biggest yet," said CBA Chairman Pete LudÃ©. "Besides being a yearly showcase for the most exciting voices in Bluegrass music, the festival has grown to become a vital part of the community and a point of pride for our residents and visitors."

MAIN STAGE

Headlined by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (Friday & Saturday)-the 2023 Grammy Award winner for Best Bluegrass Album-this year's main stage lineup includes:

  • Rhonda Vincent and the Rage (Thursday &Friday)
  • Blue Highway (Saturday & Sunday)
  • Mile Twelve (Thursday & Friday)
  • Jake Blount (Thursday & Friday)
  • Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves (Saturday & Sunday)
  • The Kody Norris Show (Friday & Saturday)
  • Seth Mulder (Thursday & Friday)
  • Never Come Down (Saturday & Sunday)
  • East Nash Grass (Saturday & Sunday)

CALIFORNIA SHOWCASE

The California Showcase is an opportunity for California-based, non-fulltime, and non-professional Bluegrass, Old-time, and gospel bands to play on the Pioneer and Main Stages at the CBA Father's Day Festival. Five California-based bluegrass bands will appear on the main stage this year as the part of the festival's California Showcase.

This year's California Showcase artists are:

  • Clinton Davis String Band
  • Hot October
  • Matt & George and their Pleasant Valley Boys
  • Water Tower Band
  • West 45

VERN'S STAGE

Since 2007, the Father's Day Bluegrass Festival has presented up-and-coming California-based bands on Vern's Stage, named in honor of the legendary Vern Williams who was instrumental in introducing bluegrass music to the West Coast. Featuring an intimate beer and wine garden, music on Vern's Stage ranges from traditional and progressive bluegrass to gospel, Western swing, classic country, and more.

This year's Vern's Stage artists are:

  • The Angel City Bluegrass Boys
  • Birches Bend
  • Caltucky
  • The Corn Likkers
  • Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band
  • Dark Hollow
  • DeltaGrass
  • The Dry Diggins Stringband
  • The LA River Boys
  • Marin County Breakdown
  • Matt Michienzie Band
  • One Button Suit
  • Salty Sally
  • The Strung Nugget Gang
  • Trouble Town
  • Whole Hog
  • Wilhoyte and Sauber

FATHER'S DAY FESTIVAL YOUTH PROGRAM

The California Bluegrass Association is well known and acknowledged for their Youth Program, which consists of recreational, instructional, and performance components. Returning as part of this year's Father's Day Bluegrass Festival is CBA's acclaimed Kids on Bluegrass, a program where kids come together and practice for multiple days in preparation for shows on the Main Stage at the festival. Kids on Bluegrass has been emulated by festivals around the world including the International Bluegrass Music Association's annual event, the World of Bluegrass. In addition, the Father's Day Bluegrass Festival will hold KidFest, a recreational program where children gather for crafts, games, and music. For kids interested in furthering their music-playing skills, CBA Youth Academy, a four-day music camp for 8-16-year-olds, will be held during the Father's Day Bluegrass Festival. For more information on the California Bluegrass Association Youth Program, visit www.BluegrassYouth.com.




