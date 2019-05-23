CV REP SUMMER SERIES Announced At CV Rep Theater

The Coachella Valley Repertory (CVRep), now settled into its newly renovated 210 seat playhouse in Cathedral City, has announced it will remain open throughout the hot summer months to present an exciting line-up of one night only summer performances beginning in June, 2019.

CVRep's exciting array of entertainment this summer will include jazz, cabaret, dance and classical music concerts, as well as Tales from the Twilight Café - staged readings of original works from the members of the CVRep Conservatory Writers Workshop.

"Once again, CVRep is pleased to produce a summer filled with exciting performances designed to entertain everyone in your family," says CVRep Artistic Director, Ron Celona. "No need to sit home and wait for our new season to begin in November, come to CVRep, cool off and enjoy these amazingly talented, nationally known artists"

JUNE, 2019

JAZZ - The Scott Wilkie Band - Monday June 24, 2019 7PM

Jazz pianist, Scott Wilkie and his amazing band return to CVRep with an exciting evening of his uniquely styled jazz compositions. Having performed his Christmas show, Joy at CVRep last season, Mr. Wilkie is now back at CVRep to entertain us with the help of his talented bandmates, Dave Hill (Guitar), Greg Holmes (Keys), Nathan Brown (Percussion), Jeff Olson (Drums) and Monette Marino (Percussion).

CABARET - Angela Wolcott in Grit & Grace - Saturday June 29, 7PM

Angela Wolcott's Grit & Grace is an elegant, yet casual cabaret celebration of the most influential and acclaimed female songwriters of our time. Join International Cabaret Artist Angela Wolcott, as she shares her passion and admiration for these artists including: Dorothy Fields, Betty Comden, Carole King, Lynn Ahrens, Sara Bareilles and more. With her impressive vocal range and her warm, intimate style, you'll feel as you're being entertained in your own living room. Come for the hits and the hidden gems, the melodies and lyrics, the stories, the heart, the grit and the grace. Musical Direction by the renowned arranger and musical director Steve Rawlins.

STAGED READING - Tales from the Twilight Café - Sunday June 30, 2 PM

CVRep Conservatory Writers Studio presents Staged Readings of their original works

Join us for a delightful afternoon of staged readings of original works from the members of the CVRep Conservatory Writers Workshop. Directed by Andy Harmon. This is the 7th Annual edition of the Twilight Café, this year's show will include short plays, monologues, stand-up comedy, poetry and film.

CLASSICAL- Opera - Gerardo de la Torre - Wednesday July 24, 2019 7PM

CVRep in association with The Marquee present Mexican Baritone, Gerardo de la Torre. A "Rolls Royce among young baritones," de la Torre possesses a powerful voice, secure technique, and comprehensive dramatic abilities. His "robust, vibrant, and warm resonant baritone with range and flexibility," allows him to fully inhabit a young Verdi baritone and full lyric baritone roles with great ease and depth of scope. For his appearance at CVRep, he will perform popular arias from Grand Opera in the first half and show tunes from the great American song book in the second half. He will be accompanied by Maestro Paul Floyd (LA Opera)

CABARET Kristin Towers-Rowles in A Lovely Lineage - Sunday July 28, 2PM

After critically acclaimed sold out performances in both Los Angeles and Palm Springs, award winning stage star Kristin Towers-Rowles brings her award-winning musical cabaret show to the CVRep Playhouse for one performance only. Kristin co-starred in the CVRep 2016 production of the musical A Class Act and is now returning to CVRep in her own cabaret act, A Lovely Lineage. Directed by Ovation Award winner Cate Caplin, A Lovely Lineage captures the historic Hollywood and Broadway ancestry of Kristin Towers-Rowles starting with her grandmother, the legendary Kathryn Grayson, an MGM darling and Hollywood pioneer who starred in some of the most beloved movie musicals of the 1950s including Kiss Me Kate and Showboat. Kristin celebrates her family's legacy by performing music from such notable Broadway standards as Kiss Me Kate, Follies, Wicked and She Loves Me to name a few.

JAZZ - Jimmy Branly Trio - Monday, July 29, 7PM

Jimmy Branly was born in Havana, Cuba and grew up in a rich musical environment of Cuban flavors. His professional career began at the young age of 15 where he met Hernan Lopez-Nussa from the Afro-Cuban jazz septet "Afrocuba" who could hear that Jimmy was someone he wanted to play with. Jimmy started playing with the original band "Cuarto Espacio" that combined the styles of fusion, rock, and Cuban music. His album and performance credits are too numerous to list and include performing with Doc Severinsen and Jazz on the Latin Side All Stars. Featuring Andy Langham, Piano and Rene Camacho, Bass

CLASSICAL - Soyeon An - Wednesday, July 31, 2019 7PM

CVRep in association with The Waring present Pianist Soyeon An. Born in South Korea, An started the piano when she was 7. She came to United States at 22, and actively performs around the states. Recent achievements include winning the USC concerto competition with Brahms Concerto No. 1 under maestro Uriel Segal's baton, giving recitals in Chautauqua Music Festival in NY, and receiving an Honorable Mention from the 2017 Waring International Piano Competition. She is currently pursuing her Doctor of Musical Arts degree at University of Southern California, majoring in Piano Performance with Stewart Gordon. Program (partial): Liszt- Mephisto Waltz; Mozart - Sonata in B Flat Major K.281 and Chopin Mazurka

CABARET Christopher Carothers in Life, Love and Hollywood - Saturday August 3, 7PM

Christopher Carothers, one of the stars of CVRep's production of the musical Romance, Romance, brings CVRep his new Cabaret show Life, Love and Hollywood - a musical memoir with musical direction by Sam Kriger that reflects Chris's growing up in a famous Hollywood home environment. His father was a writer of several Disney movies, as well as the TV show My Three Sons and numerous other Hollywood projects. He called Walt Disney, Uncle Walt!! Christopher has toured the United States and Canada in Les Misérables, Grease! Phantom, The Scarlet Pimpernel, and Jesus Christ Superstar. He has appeared in the West Coast premieres of Howard Crabtree's When Pigs Fly, Five Course Love, and Stephen Schwartz's Children of Eden, as well as the U.S. premiere of Stephen Sondheim's Opening Doors. He has also starred in Evita, White Christmas, The Music Man, My Fair Lady, Cabaret, and many others.

DANCE Nickerson-Rossi Dance Company - a Celebratory Party for CVRep's new partnership with Michael Nickerson-Rossi Dance Company - Sunday, August 4 at 2:00PM.

CVRep is now partnering with the professional and bi-coastal Nickerson-Rossi Dance (NRD) Company. They will make CVRep's new state of the art "sprung dance floor" its home base in the Coachella Valley. As stated in The Desert Sun, "The Nickerson-Rossi Dance Company is known to be provocative and dramatic, beautifully athletic and artistic." Michael has been producing quality dance programming in the Coachella Valley since 2013 and cannot wait to dive even deeper into this community to engage, inspire, and ignite through dance education, performances, and outreach.

PALM SPRINGS GAY MEN'S CHORUS - Sunday August 25, 2PM

Since 1999, the Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus (PSGMC) has given back to its community through the Gay/Straight Alliance anti-bullying grants from the George Zander Memorial Fund for the Palm Springs and Desert Sands Unified School Districts. They have performed for a variety of large-scale and community events and in 2018, the Chorus was given the recognition by Mayor Robert Moon as the Official Gay Men's Chorus of the City of Palm Springs and April 8 was declared Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus Day. PSGMC is under the Artistic Direction of Douglas Wilson with Principal Accompanist Joel Baker. Visit www.PSGMC.com .

JAZZ - Josh Nelson- Monday, August 26, 7PM

Featuring Josh Nelson- piano Alex Boneham- bass and Dan Schnelle- drums

A native of Southern California, Josh Nelson maintains an active and creative schedule as a jazz pianist, composer, teacher, and recording artist. He has performed with some of the most respected names in jazz, including Natalie Cole, Anthony Wilson, George Mraz, Jeff Hamilton, Walter Smith III, Dayna Stephens, Eddie Daniels, Ken Peplowski, Richard Galliano, Benny Golson, Sheila Jordan, Greg Hutchinson, John Clayton, Seamus Blake, Matt Wilson, Sara Gazarek, Dave Koz, Joe Chambers, Kurt Elling, John Pizzarelli, and Lewis Nash. "Josh is that rare young musician who has not only a wealth of study and experience under his belt (all but assuring him a prominent place in jazz music), but he identifiably his own." - Peter Erskine, legendary drummer

All summer performances will be presented at the NEW CVRep Playhouse at 68510 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234. To purchase tickets or for additional information call 760-296-2966 or visit www.cvrep.org .

THE COACHELLA VALLEY REPERTORY is a 501(c )(3) non-profit, professional regional theatre, that proudly has Small Professional Theatre (SPT) status with Actor's Equity.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Springs Stories