Blue Note Napa Announces 2022 Summer Lineup And Expands To New Home In Napa Valley

The 2023 Blue Note Summer Sessions concert series begins May 19 through October.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Blue Note Napa has announced the new music lineup for the 2023 Blue Note Summer Sessions concert series beginning May 19 through October. Tickets to the initial slate of events will go on sale this Thursday, March 9 at 10 a.m. PT via bluenotenapa.com, although more concerts will be rolled out in the near future.

After a successful two-year stint at an up-Valley winery, Blue Note Summer Sessions is relocating this summer to a new home in Napa Valley - Silverado Resort. Located just off the Silverado Trail in the heart of Napa Valley and a short scenic drive north of San Francisco, this enchanting NorCal retreat offers 1,200 rolling acres nestled between oak groves and vineyards while featuring luxurious accommodations with state-of-the-art business facilities, world-class dining, full-service spa experiences, and family-friendly recreational activities.

More attendees than ever will be able to join in this year's Summer Sessions as the new concert location offers more seating, food and drink options, and room for dancing amongst fellow music lovers with a capacity of 1,500 guests per show in addition to more transportation and housing options for out-of-town travelers.

The outdoor event series will feature a new stage constructed within a tree-lined meadow above the 1st and 18th hole of Silverado's PGA-certified championship golf course and just a short walk from the resort's historic mansion, although the concert stage will not impede daily golf sessions for Silverado visitors.

As a proud independent concert promoter and venue operator, Blue Note Napa will soon present its most diverse and exciting Summer Sessions lineup to date with a highly curated selection of acts that includes chart-topping rock and country musicians, Grammy Award-winners, comedy heavyweights, plus some of the top jazz performers in the country.

"Napa has been known for quite some time for its world-class wine, over the last fifteen years it has also become known for its equally high-level culinary experience. Our goal is to bring the third pillar of the arts to Napa year-round and ensure it is known as a center for the finest of all types of world-class music," said Blue Note Napa's Managing Director Ken Tesler. "I hope all of our venues including the Blue Note Napa, the JaM Cellars Ballroom, our Summer Sessions, the Blue Note Jazz Festival, and finally Oxbow RiverStage together make that a reality."

The initial lineup of concerts slated for the Summer Sessions at Silverado Resort is listed below and available online at bluenotenapa.com:

Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade

May 19 / Doors 5:30 pm / Show 6:30 pm

Ticket Link / Assets Link

Dwight Yoakam

May 20 / Doors 5:30PM / Show 7PM

Ticket Link / Asset Link

Emmylou Harris

May 21 / Doors 5:30PM / Show 7PM

Ticket Link / Asset Link

Chris Botti

June 3 / Two Sets: Doors 4:00PM / Show 5:30PM + Doors 7:30PM / Show 8:00PM

Ticket Links: Early Show / Late Show / Asset Link

Rufus Wainwright

June 4 / Doors 5:30PM / Show 7:00PM

Ticket Link / Assets Link

Brian Culbertson's Jazz Getaway

June 8-10 / Doors 6:00PM / Show 7:00PM Each Night

June 8: Eric Darius and The Whispers

June 9: Con Funk Shun and Brian Culbertson featuring Marcus Anderson, Marqueal Jordan, and Jammin Jay Lamont

June 10: Pieces of A Dream and Brian Culbertson featuring Noel Gourdine

More Info / Asset Link

Tower of Power

June 11 / Doors: 5:30PM / Show: 7PM

Ticket Link / Asset Link

Festival De Verano

with La Santa Cecilia, Las Cafeteras and La Misa Negra

June 16 / Doors 4:30PM / Show 6PM

Ticket Link / Asset Link

St. Paul & the Broken Bones

June 18 / Doors 5:30PM / Show 7PM

Ticket Link / Asset Link

An Evening With Judy Collins

July 7 / Doors 6:30PM / Show 8:00PM

Ticket Link / Asset Link

Dave Koz and Friends

July 8 - 9 / Two Sets Each Night: Doors 4:00PM / Show 5:30PM + Doors 7:30PM / Show 8:00PM

Ticket Links

July 8: Early Show + Late Show

July 9: Eary Show + Late Show

Asset Link

Marlon Wayans

July 15 / Doors 6:30PM / Show 8:00PM

Ticket Link / Asset Link

One Night Of Queen

July 21 / Doors 6:30PM / Show 8:00PM

Ticket Link / Asset Link

Carla Morrison

August 4 / Doors 5:30PM / Show 7:00PM
Ticket Link / Asset Link

Marcus Miller

August 11 / Two Sets: Doors 4:00PM / Show 5:30PM + Doors 7:30PM / Show 8:00PM

Ticket Links: Early Show + Late Show / Asset Link

Belinda Carlisle

August 18 / Doors 5:30PM / Show 7:00PM

Ticket Link / Asset Link

Madeleine Peyroux

August 20 / Doors 6:30PM / Show 8:00PM

Ticket Link / Asset Link

Andrew Dice Clay: Live In Concert

Sept 2 / Doors 6:30PM / Show 8:00PM

Ticket Link / Asset Link

Three Dog Night

Sept 22 / Doors 6:30PM / Show 8:00PM

Ticket Link / Asset Link

Kicking off the 2023 summer season in grand fashion, Blue Note Napa will welcome one of the greatest bassists of all time, Les Claypool, to Napa Valley on Friday, May 19 as he reunites with his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade after a 20-year hiatus which will include a full performance of Pink Floyd's legendary album 'Animals' among other hits from their expansive catalog. The band features the son of Pink Floyd icon Roger Waters, Harry Waters, as well as the Brigade's debut of John Lennon's son, Sean Lennon.

Grammy Award-winning country music star-turned-accomplished actor and director Dwight Yoakam will then perform the next night on May 20; followed by Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Emmylou Harris performing on May 21 to close out the opening weekend.




BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Desert Theatricals In Conjunction With The City Of Rancho Mirage Photo
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Desert Theatricals In Conjunction With The City Of Rancho Mirage
Desert Theatricals and presenting sponsor the City of Rancho Mirage are presenting their largest event to date! With stunning costumes, sets and special effects it's sure to be a crowd pleaser with professional actors and a live orchestra featuring the following actors with Broadway, Regional and Local credits in principal roles:
Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLO Photo
Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLOAN-KETTERING at Dezart Performs
What did our critic think of A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLOAN-KETTE at Dezart Performs?
Review: ONCE at CVRep Photo
Review: ONCE at CVRep
Back in 2007 a little Searchlight film called Once entered my world with a big bang. Although it was not the first Irish musical film about unknown musicians (The Commitments was my first) it made a big impact on me in the same way Everything Everywhere All At Once did - it felt like a new genre of film and instantly became a favorite of mine. Especially the song Falling Slowly, which everyone seems to know. Not so much? The film. When I expressed my excitement over seeing the musical I was hella surprised to learn that most everyone I knew did not know this film.
AN EVENING WITH PUCCINI Announced At Richards Center For The Arts, Palm Springs High Schoo Photo
AN EVENING WITH PUCCINI Announced At Richard's Center For The Arts, Palm Springs High School
Nickel City Opera West brings a 14 year history of staging opera productions to Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley with the Inaugural Gala Opera Dinner Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 6pm at The Palm Springs Woman's Club, 314 S. Cahuilla, Palm Springs and will bring opera classics to the Richards Center for the Arts, 2248 Ramon Road, Palm Springs on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5pm.

