BWW Previews: THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL is Playing at Off Broadway Corona Theater

Off Broadway Corona Theater (OBCT) is currently performing the musical, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, which opened September 20, 2019. It will continue its run on Sunday September 22nd and Thursday, September 26th through Sunday, September 29th.

Unfortunately, Broadway World did not have a reviewer available to make the trek from the Palm Springs area to Corona. However, based on the high quality of previous OBCT productions, we wanted to make residents of Southern Riverside County and Orange County aware of the show.

Based on the novel by Baroness Orczy, and with music by Frank Wildhorn and book and lyrics by Nan Knighton, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL tells the thrilling tell of a dashing English aristocrat whose band is determined to save innocents from the reign of terror during the French Revolution. The score features songs such as "Madame Guillotine", "Into the Fire", "Falcon in the Dive", and "The Creation of Man".

OBCT's production boasts a cast led by Lance Galgon as Sir Percival Blakeney and Matthew Todd Malecki as Chauvelin. The production is under the direction of Patrick Brien with musical direction by Amanda Kalkanis, choreography by John Paul Batista, costume and set design by Nancy Gettinger, lighting design by Daniel Milligan, and a guillotine set built by Stage Monkey Design.

All performances take place at the Historic Civic Center Theater, located at 815 West Sixth Street in Corona. Show times are Sunday September 22nd at 4:00pm, Thursday September 26th at 7:00pm, Friday September 27th at 7:00pm, Saturday September 28th at 1:00pm and 7:00pm, and Sunday September 29th at 4:00pm. Ticket prices range from $25 - $40. Group discounts are available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.obctheater.com or call the box office at (951) 264-5794.





