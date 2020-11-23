BWW Previews: Palm Canyon Theatre will Stream the Musical Farce POPCORN FALLS on Thanksgiving Day.

Covid-19 may keep us from leaving town on Thanksgiving, but we can all visit the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls, through a streaming production starring Anthony Nannini and Nicholas Sloan, presented by Mr. Nannini and The Palm Canyon Theatre.

POPCORN FALLS will stream for one day only, on Thanksgiving. This zany musical farce, written by James Hindman, with music by Jeffrey Lodin, tells the story of a community forced into bankruptcy when a neighboring town threatens to turn it into a sewage treatment plant. What can save it? A live theater.

Anthony Nannini has appeared on the Palm Canyon stage in memorable roles such as Felicia in PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT, Nicky in AVENUE Q, Will Parker in OKLAHOMA!, and Rudolph in HELLO DOLLY. Nicholas Sloan, a Palm Canyon regular, has appeared as Jesus in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Performance Riverside, Enjolras in LES MISÉRABLES at Palm Canyon, Sky in MAMMA MIA at The Moonlight Amphitheatre, and Riff in WEST SIDE STORY at Riverside Repertory.

Anthony is well-known for his outrageous physical comedy, with Nicholas delivering deadpan quips. The two actors go nonstop, jumping in and out of a variety of characters all while trying to take down the bad guys, fall in love, write a play, catch a hungry squirrel and save Popcorn Falls.

Tickets for this One-Day Only Streaming Production are $15 and are available on Showtix4U.com, which is also the platform to view the pre-recorded production. The show will be available to view all day for the 24-hour period of Thursday, November 26, 2020. Purchase at: www.showtix4u.com/event-details/43328.

For more information about Palm Canyon Theatre go to www.facebook.com/ThePalmCanyonTheatre or www.PalmCanyonTheatre.org.

