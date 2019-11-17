BWW Previews: NICKERSON-ROSSI DANCE at CVRep Playhouse

Nickerson-Rossi Dance and Coachella Valley Repertory Present

"MASTERPIECE"

December 8th, two performances only, at CVRep Playhouse

Cathedral City, CA - November 14, 2019 - Coachella Valley Repertory, who recently announced their new partnership with Nickerson-Rossi Dance is proud to present "MASTERPIECE" for two performances only, on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Artistic Director and Founder of the Int'l Dance Festival Palm Springs, Michael Nickerson-Rossi brings yet another rare opportunity for all art enthusiasts in the Coachella Valley! Witness five of his critically acclaimed productions in one along with his latest work, a World Premiere solo, lovingly named, "Heartbeat". NRD's "MASTERPIECE" will be a stunning compilation of his life's work showcasing the compelling choreography and talented soulful beauty of the dancers.

"MASTERPIECE" will be performed at the CVRep Playhouse in Cathedral City (68510 E. Palm Canyon Dr.) on Sunday, December 8th at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Tickets are $40. For additional information, please call 760-296-2966 or visit www.cvrep.org.

THE COACHELLA VALLEY REPERTORY THEATRE is a non-profit, professional regional theatre that proudly has Small Professional Theatre (SPT) status with Actor's Equity.



CVREP MISSION STATEMENT: The Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre is an educational and dramatic theater organization that presents innovative productions and children's outreach programs designed to enrich the quality of life for Coachella Valley residents and visitors. For more information, call 760-296-2966 or visit www.cvrep.org.





