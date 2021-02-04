BWW Feature: FOREVER MARILYN Returns to Palm Springs at PS Resorts

The beloved "Forever Marilyn" statue is expected to return to Palm Springs next month, P.S. Resorts confirms. A tentative installation date is set for March 28, 2021.

Twenty-six feet high and weighing in at 34,300 pounds, the statue first made a splash in Palm Springs when it was installed at the corner of Tahquitz Canyon Way and Palm Canyon Drive from 2012 to 2014.

Since then, efforts have been underway to bring Marilyn back to stay-a goal that has been achieved with P.S. Resorts's purchase of the statue from the Seward Johnson Atelier at a price of $1 million, plus installation costs. "Forever Marilyn" will find its new home on City-owned land on Museum Way, near the Palm Springs Art Museum.

"Forever Marilyn is truly priceless," P.S. Resorts Chairman Aftab Dada says. "Her last stay in Palm Springs brought in millions of dollars in revenue and publicity during the Great Recession. Now more than ever, Palm Springs will benefit from that kind of an influx."

The economic impact of "Forever Marilyn" will be studied by an outside firm after two years. The Palm Springs City Council has approved a three-year agreement allowing the use of the land in the meantime.

Created by sculptor Seward Johnson as a tribute to Monroe's iconic performance in The Seven Year Itch, "Forever Marilyn" first debuted in Chicago in 2011. In recent years, it has been kept disassembled at the Seward Johnson Atelier in New Jersey. P.S. Resorts is a non-profit organization made up of local hoteliers to promote Palm Springs tourism through events and attractions. For more information on P.S. Resorts, visit www.ps-resorts.com