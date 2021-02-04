Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Feature: FOREVER MARILYN Returns to Palm Springs at PS Resorts

Palm Springs Heart Belongs To Marilyn Monroe!

Feb. 4, 2021  

BWW Feature: FOREVER MARILYN Returns to Palm Springs at PS Resorts

The beloved "Forever Marilyn" statue is expected to return to Palm Springs next month, P.S. Resorts confirms. A tentative installation date is set for March 28, 2021.

Twenty-six feet high and weighing in at 34,300 pounds, the statue first made a splash in Palm Springs when it was installed at the corner of Tahquitz Canyon Way and Palm Canyon Drive from 2012 to 2014.

Since then, efforts have been underway to bring Marilyn back to stay-a goal that has been achieved with P.S. Resorts's purchase of the statue from the Seward Johnson Atelier at a price of $1 million, plus installation costs. "Forever Marilyn" will find its new home on City-owned land on Museum Way, near the Palm Springs Art Museum.

"Forever Marilyn is truly priceless," P.S. Resorts Chairman Aftab Dada says. "Her last stay in Palm Springs brought in millions of dollars in revenue and publicity during the Great Recession. Now more than ever, Palm Springs will benefit from that kind of an influx."

The economic impact of "Forever Marilyn" will be studied by an outside firm after two years. The Palm Springs City Council has approved a three-year agreement allowing the use of the land in the meantime.

Created by sculptor Seward Johnson as a tribute to Monroe's iconic performance in The Seven Year Itch, "Forever Marilyn" first debuted in Chicago in 2011. In recent years, it has been kept disassembled at the Seward Johnson Atelier in New Jersey. P.S. Resorts is a non-profit organization made up of local hoteliers to promote Palm Springs tourism through events and attractions. For more information on P.S. Resorts, visit www.ps-resorts.com


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET
Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Wayne Brady On Demand
Wayne Brady On Demand

Related Articles View More Palm Springs Stories   Shows
Palm Canyon Theatre Presents FROM BROADWAY WITH LOVE -- BACKWARDS! Just In Time For Valent Photo

Palm Canyon Theatre Presents FROM BROADWAY WITH LOVE -- BACKWARDS! Just In Time For Valentines

VIDEO: McCallum Theatres New President and CEO Jamie Grant Discusses the Theatres Future Photo

VIDEO: McCallum Theatre's New President and CEO Jamie Grant Discusses the Theatre's Future

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards! Desert Ensemble Theatre, Photo

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards! Desert Ensemble Theatre, Coyote Stageworks & More Take Home Prizes!

Kellan Lutz, Torrey DeVitto And Ola Rapace Win In Palm Springs Photo

Kellan Lutz, Torrey DeVitto And Ola Rapace Win In Palm Springs


From This Author David Green