A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opening Soon At Long Beach Playhouse

In 2022, this holiday tradition continues with the eleventh consecutive production of this beloved story.

Nov. 28, 2022  
In December 2012, the Long Beach Playhouse mounted its production of Charles Dickens' classic story, A Christmas Carol. Now, in 2022, this holiday tradition continues with the eleventh consecutive production of this beloved story of a man transformed from a selfish curmudgeon to a kind-hearted benefactor who finds great satisfaction in giving joy to others.

"Holiday traditions and celebrations take many forms in a city as diverse as Long Beach," said Playhouse Executive Director Madison Mooney. "And, yet, as varied as our celebrations may be, the common foundations are family, friends, compassion and charity."

It takes creativity and fresh ideas to do the same show 11 times without becoming predictable. The Playhouse handles this challenge by giving the reins to a new director each year. While the story, characters, and meaning doesn't change, the way it's told adds new perspectives and approaches to each year's production.

Sean Gray, Playhouse Producing Artistic Director, is responsible for ensuring the story is told well and gives the audience a great experience. For the 2022 production he chose Lauren Velasco to direct the show.

Of Velasco, Gray said, "I was impressed with Lauren's work as assistant director of our production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. When we talked about A Christmas Carol, she spoke of the recurring theme of poverty found in Dickens' work. She was interested in exploring wealth and inequality in the story and the parallels we see in the world today. I am very pleased the way she and the cast are telling this story."

The 12-member cast is a mix of actors who are making debuts and who are returning to the Playhouse. Those making their debuts are: Kayla Agnew, BJ Grip, Grant Thackray, Nina Rae Simbol, Anneliese Nendel-Flores, and Eldridge Mullins. Returning to the Playhouse are Michael Paul King, Sean Wellengard, Andrea Stradling, Ted Burke, Ashley Gilmore, and Michael Paneh.

"A Christmas Carol was published nearly 180 years ago and remains a reminder to live our lives honoring the past, the present, and the future, said Mooney. "Come and see the show. We promise you'll be glad you did!"

Due to the short run of the production a special Thursday night performance is added to let even more patrons enjoy the show.

The show opens December 10 and runs through December 18, 2022

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

* Pay what you can Thursday, December 8 - community can see this production for whatever they can afford

* Two for One Preview Friday December 9 - Tickets are $10.00

* Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on December 10 - Tickets are $27.00

Sponsored by The Port of Long Beach

TICKET PRICES

Thursday & Friday: Adults are $20.00, Seniors $18.00, and Students $14.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $24.00, Seniors $21.00, and Students $14.00.

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.

Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA, 90804, right across from the Long Beach Recreation golf course. The Playhouse is community-supported theatre with programs and events that cut across age, gender, ethnic, and cultural boundaries.

Performances are 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The box office is open Wednesday-Saturday from 3:00-8:00 pm and Sundays from 1:00-2:00 pm on scheduled matinees.

Covid 19 protocols remain in place and attendees are required to:

· Wear a mask within the theatre,

· Voluntarily assume all risks related to potential exposure to COVID-19.




