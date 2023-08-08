42ND STREET Comes to the Moonlight This Month

Performances run August 16-September 2, 2023, at 8 p.m.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

42nd Street celebrates Broadway, Times Square and the magic of show biz with wit, humor and pizzazz. At the height of the Great Depression, aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer comes to the big city from Allentown, PA and soon lands her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show. But just before opening night, the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star? 

The score is chock-full of Broadway standards, including "You're Getting To Be A Habit With Me," "Dames," "We're In the Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "Shuffle Off to Buffalo" and "Forty-Second Street."

The Moonlight Production

DJ Gray, Director & Choreographer

Dr. Randi Rudolph, Music Director & Conductor

Peggy Sawyer, Emma Nossal

Billy, Ian Black 

Julian Marsh, Patrick Cummings

Dorothy, Tracy Lore

Maggie Jones, Bets Malone

Abner Dillon, Greg Nicholas

Bert Berry, Jamie Torcellini 

Andy Lee, E.Y. Washington  

Annie, Ellie Barrett Harvey

Pat Denning, Johnny Fletcher

Rounding out the creative team: Ryan Marsh (Lighting Designer), Jim Zadai (Sound Designer), Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design), Heather Megill (Costume Coordinator), Bonnie Durben (Properties Coordinator), and Lauren Paris (Stage Manager).

The cast also includes Alyssa Anne Austin, Eric Badique*, Adam Blanchard, Drew Bradford, Jake Bradford, Johnisa Breault, Anissa Briggs, Emily Dauwalder, Wes Damerson, Deborah Fauerbach, Shannon Gerrity, Colby Hamann, Jamaelya, Karina Johnson, Fisher Kaake, Zoë Marín-Larson, Katie Marshall, Marisa Moenho, Ryan Perry Marks, Trevor Rex, Holly Robertson, Samantha Roper, Noelle Roth, Grace Simmons, Anthony Vacio, And Taylor Ward.

Shelby Monson and Andy Ben Reynolds are swings for this production. 




