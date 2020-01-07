Old School Square Announces New Marketing Management In 2020

Old School Square, the cultural center in the heart of downtown Delray Beach has announced the recent hire of Jessica Steinweg as its new Director of Marketing and Communications. A position that hasn't been filled for over a year and a half. Today's announcement follows the recently announced addition of Shannon Eadon, Old School Square's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer.

A thorough and deliberate selection process led the board of directors to unanimously choose Eadon as its CEO earlier this year.

Prior to her new role, Eadon led the Bergen Performing Arts Center, a not-for-profit theater, in Englewood, New Jersey as the Director of Development. There, Eadon was successful in building lasting relationships and a successful and profitable cultural center. Eadon focused on finding and employing a Marketing Director as one of her first duties as the energetic cultural center's new CEO.

"Old School Square is going through some very exciting changes in the new decade and we are thrilled to have Steinweg's experience and passion for marketing on our team," said Eadon.

Prior to her new role, Steinweg spent considerable time honing her skills at BrandStar, a brand marketing agency that produces award-winning shows and branded content. There, Steinweg was responsible for the oversight of marketing promotions for the company and for its TV programs with an objective of generating increased viewership, website traffic, and social following.

"I am humbled and grateful for this opportunity," said Steinweg in a statement. The staff at Old School Square have poured their hearts into this center and I'm excited to give their creativity a voice."





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You