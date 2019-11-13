MusicWorks and Old School Square Adds Jimi Hendrix To Classic Albums Live Concert Schedule

MusicWorks and Old School Square today announced a revision for the seven Classic Albums Live concerts starting this Saturday and running through April at Old School Square's outdoor Pavilion, located at 51 N. Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach. Classic Albums Live takes historic rock records and recreates them live on stage, note for note, cut for cut, relying only on the music, performed by some of the country's best touring musicians.

On January 25, the previously announced AC/DC: Back in Black is being replaced with Jimi Hendrix: Are You Experienced.

"Classic Albums Live is the ultimate destination for music lovers wanting to hear the greatest rock albums performed live with an attention to detail that will make you remember just how wonderful this music is," promises MusicWorks partner Rusty Young. "Best of all, classic rock fans can save 10 percent when they purchase tickets to four concerts in the series."

Led Zeppelin: IV

November 16 at 8 pm (Saturday)

This is the album that put Led Zeppelin into homes around the world, acting as a successful marriage of the hard rock from their second album with the folksier meanderings of their third album. IV is the one that demonstrates their subtlety and confirmed the band's status of rock superstars. (Doors open at 6:30 pm)

Tickets:

+ $75 VIP - Exclusive lounge area, three drink tickets, reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $40 Premium - Reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $20 General Admission - Bring a chair, no seating provided

The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

December 28 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Featuring 16 extraordinary musicians, every detail of this amazing album will be performed with precision and grace. From sitars and orchestra to guitars and kazoos, this concert will deliver a performance that brings 50 years of Beatles' excellence to thousands of people who grew up listening to this musical masterpiece. (Doors open at 6:30 pm)

Tickets:

+ $75 VIP - Exclusive lounge area, three drink tickets, reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $40 Premium - Reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $20 General Admission - Bring a chair, no seating provided

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers: Damn the Torpedoes

January 11 at 8 pm (Saturday)

This album represents the peak of Tom Petty's songwriting with the Heartbreakers. Slick, big, and immutably classic, the album is a front-to-back feat of production and songwriting. (Doors open at 6:30 pm)

Tickets:

+ $75 VIP - Exclusive lounge area, three drink tickets, reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $40 Premium - Reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $20 General Admission - Bring a chair, no seating provided

Jimi Hendrix: Are You Experienced

January 25 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Many music fans consider Jimi Hendrix the greatest the greatest rock guitarist that ever lived. His sound, his fury-the craziness and the grace. Listen to Clifton David Broadbridge and the band faithfully recreate the Hendrix sound live on stage as they perform an evening of his biggest hits, including Purple Haze, Hey Joe, Foxy Lady, Are You Experienced, All Along the Watchtower, Bold as Love, and many more. (Doors open at 6:30 pm)

Tickets:

+ $75 VIP - Exclusive lounge area, three drink tickets, reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $40 Premium - Reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $20 General Admission - Bring a chair, no seating provided

Creedence Clearwater Revival: Chronicle Vol. 1

February 29 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Perhaps America's greatest band, the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival reached out and got n entire continent rocking, from Down on the Corner to Proud Mary, Bad Moon Rising to Who'll Stop the Rain, Travelin' Band to Suzie Q. Hit after hit, what other band delivers that big a collection of instantly recognizable, toe-tapping songs? (Doors open at 6:30 pm)

Tickets:

+ $75 VIP - Exclusive lounge area, three drink tickets, reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $40 Premium - Reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $20 General Admission - Bring a chair, no seating provided

Pink Floyd: The Wall

March 20 at 8 pm (Friday)

Pink Floyd's legendary and controversial concept album remains one of the biggest selling recordings of all time and a major moment in rock history. From Another Brick in the Wall and Comfortably Numb to Hey You, music fans can once again experience this highly acclaimed album. (Doors open at 6:30 pm)

Tickets:

+ $75 VIP - Exclusive lounge area, three drink tickets, reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $40 Premium - Reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $20 General Admission - Bring a chair, no seating provided

Fleetwood Mac: Greatest Hits

April 11 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Wow! What more can you say buy sit back, rock on, and get ready for a hit-packed evening of Fleetwood Mac's Greatest Hits. (Doors open at 6:30 pm)

Tickets:

+ $75 VIP - Exclusive lounge area, three drink tickets, reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $40 Premium - Reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $20 General Admission - Bring a chair, no seating provided

Tickets for each of the seven Classic Albums Live concerts can be purchased online at www.OldSchoolSquare.org or by calling the Box Office at 561.243.7922, ext. 1. Rock fans can save 10 percent when they purchase tickets to any four concerts in this series just by using the code BUY4CAL at checkout.





