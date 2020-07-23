Twilight Players Presents PETER PAN Workshop and Performance

From July 5-11, Twilight Players presented a Peter Pan workshop, resulting in a performance on July 11. The workshop was for children entering grades 3-6.

More than 100 people attended the performance in Greensburg.

"I am absolutely pleased with the way it turned out. They are great kids and they responded well to instruction. They worked hard and they are an amazing group of kids. I loved it," Twilight Players theater group director Janet West told the Ottawa Herald.

The cast was as follows: Jiwoo Chang played Peter Pan, Addy Carrillo played Tinker Bell, Amelia Barnes played Wendy, Sebastian Favela played Michael, Andy Kyle played John, Brennan Arredondo played Captain Hook, Cash Lothman played Smee, Alaina Kost played Mother Darling, Gabi Cervantes played Tiger Lily, Javan Oberle played Chief Great Big Little Panther, Truman Barnes played Tootles, Grayson Ballard played Skylights, Evelyn Stokes played Pearl, Natalie Koger played Starfish, and Eli Cervantes played the Crocodile. Savannah Hall was the narrator. She played a key role as an on-stage coach.

