The Gladstone Opens on October 29 After 20 Months of Closure

After 20 months of lockdowns and closures, The Gladstone is reopening on October 29, 2021 with the Three Sisters Theatre production of No-Show: Songs from Lost Gigs, which runs until November 13.

"During the pandemic, we offered the theatre free of charge to local artists for rehearsals, filming, and live streaming," says Robin Guy, Interim Theatre Manager. "It was wonderful to have that life in the theatre, even though there was almost never an audience. We are so thrilled to be inviting patrons back to The Gladstone!"

In addition to No-Show, The Gladstone is launching its much-delayed music series, Gladstone Live, with a special Halloween concert featuring local favourite The PepTides. Hailing from Ottawa, Canada, The PepTides is a nine-member band with a distinctive larger-than-life pop sound. The five vocalists and four instrumentalists draw on eclectic influences, with elements of funk, soul, gospel, folk, Latin and new wave. The group is noted for its extravagant live performances featuring thick vocal harmonies, theatrical choreography and colourful visuals.

Additional announcements are coming shortly with a busy lineup from December onward, including shows from Bear and Co, Pierre Brault, Plosive Productions, SevenThirty, and TotoToo - including a special holiday season package.

Audiences returning to The Gladstone will find some changes which will support covid-19 safety. One of the biggest changes for Ottawa audiences in particular is that tickets must be purchased in advance (there are no walk-up sales). "Ottawa is often a last-minute town," says Ms. Guy. "In normal times we see a lot of walk-up sales. But we have to sell all tickets in advance for now, so that contact tracing information is in the system." Vaccine certificates and ID will be checked at the door. "Guests will be encouraged to take their seats promptly and not linger in our cozy lobby," says Betsy Johnson, Front of House Manager, "and masks must be worn at all times unless you're actively sipping your drink." And although Ontario has lifted capacity restrictions for theatres, patrons wishing for spaced seating will be guaranteed plenty of room on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and at any matinees, where spaced seating will be maintained. Livestreams will also be available for six of the No-Show performances, as well as for The PepTides.

Tickets for No-Show and The PepTides Live on Halloween will be on sale shortly from The Gladstone box office at www.thegladstone.ca or 613.233.4523.