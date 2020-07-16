The Gladestone Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

The Gladstone will present Midsummer [a play with (pre-recorded) songs] on their socially distanced outdoor patio July 29th, 2020 - August 9th, 2020.

Midsummer [a play with (pre-recorded) songs]

by David Grieg and Gordon McIntyre

directed by Bronwyn Steinberg

featuring Vivian Burns and David Whiteley

"It's midsummer. It's raining. And there's these two people having sex. They've only just met." Thus begins a whirlwind weekend of revelry, romance, and self-discovery set along the magical backdrop of Edinburgh. Upscale lawyer, Helena, and petty conman, Bob, are worlds apart, but their respective midlife crises create a deep and surprising connection. Playwright David Greig and composer Gordon McIntyre pair up to deliver that rarest of beasts, a romantic comedy with a good head on its shoulders as well as a huge heart at its centre. Greig's story and McIntyre's songs offer the thrilling possibility that we can take our lives in hand and reinvent ourselves. Or, as the machine in the Edinburgh Castle car park puts it: "CHANGE IS POSSIBLE".

Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a 20 person capacity, so get your tickets quickly!

Evening performances are Wednesday - Sunday at 7pm

Matinees are Friday - Sunday at 4pm

Click HERE for tickets and more info

