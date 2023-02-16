Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE UNPLUGGING Opens At Great Canadian Theatre Company, March 2

Directed by Katey Wattam, The Unplugging depicts a gentle remaking of the world into a more sustainable society.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Yvette Nolan's The Unplugging comes to the GCTC stage from February 28 to March 12.

In a post apocalyptic future, two women venture into a frozen world after being exiled from their village. Relying on one another, they revive their Indigenous knowledge and traditions to survive the harsh winters and create a new community between the two of them. Everything's going well until a man shows up.

Directed by Katey Wattam, The Unplugging depicts a gentle remaking of the world into a more sustainable society. Wattam is a director, playwright, and community helper of mixed English, Irish, Franco-Ontarian, and Anishinaabe ancestry. Her work is grounded in a corporeal-based practice that draws on her own blood memory and ancestral knowledge to reclaim and decolonize bodies, minds, and spaces. She is an alum of McGill University, MAI Alliance Program, Black Theatre Workshop's Artist Mentorship Program, and Why Not Theatre's ThisGen Fellowship.

"In the face of the climate crisis and pandemic, going back to Indigenous knowledge and ways of knowing is essential for building more sustainable, resilient, equitable, and culturally rich societies," says Wattam. "The characters in this play offer a poignant and inspiring reflection on the human experience, and the resilience and ingenuity that people are capable of in the face of adversity, making it a timely and relevant story."

Yvette Nolan is an accomplished playwright whose plays include BLADE, Job's Wife, Annie Mae's Movement, and The Birds (a modern adaptation of Aristophanes' comedy). Nolan, born in Saskatchewan to an Algonquin mother and an Irish immigrant father, is also the author of Medicine Shows: Indigenous Performance Culture (Playwrights Canada Press, 2015). Nolan will be at the GCTC later this spring, directing The First Stone by Donna-Michelle St Bernard, a co-production between GCTC and New Harlem productions.

The show will run for two weeks at GCTC's Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre.

Tickets are available at gctc.ca or at the box office. Limited Pick-Your-Price tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. GCTC is operating at 100% capacity without spacing, with the exception of specific limited capacity performances. Please see the website for details, or contact the box office.




Banff Centre For Arts and Creativity Appoints Robert Sartor and Leslie Belzberg To Board O Photo
Banff Centre For Arts and Creativity Appoints Robert Sartor and Leslie Belzberg To Board Of Governors and David Gagnon to Foundation Board of Directors
Banff Centre has announced the appointment of three members to the Board of Governors and Foundation Board of Directors. Robert (Bob) Sartor was appointed to the Board of Governors by the Province of Alberta on September 16, 2022, with Leslie Belzberg being appointed by the Board on October 1, 2022. David Gagnon was appointed to the Foundation Board of Directors on November 25, 2022.
Banff Centre Presents Inaugural Purposeful Travel Summit Featuring Rick Steves And Megan E Photo
Banff Centre Presents Inaugural Purposeful Travel Summit Featuring Rick Steves And Megan Epler Wood
Banff Centre will present the first annual Purposeful Travel Summit on February 14th and 15th, 2023.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Ottawa School of Theatre and Burning Passions Theatre To Present Scene Study Master Class Photo
Ottawa School of Theatre and Burning Passions Theatre To Present Scene Study Master Class With Director Laurel Smith
In an exciting new partnership, the Ottawa School of Theatre (OST) has teamed up with Burning Passions Theatre to present a Scene Study Master Class with award-winning professional director Laurel Smith on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


THE UNPLUGGING Opens At Great Canadian Theatre Company, March 2THE UNPLUGGING Opens At Great Canadian Theatre Company, March 2
February 16, 2023

Yvette Nolan's The Unplugging comes to the GCTC stage from February 28 to March 12. 
Banff Centre For Arts and Creativity Appoints Robert Sartor and Leslie Belzberg To Board Of Governors and David Gagnon to Foundation Board of DirectorsBanff Centre For Arts and Creativity Appoints Robert Sartor and Leslie Belzberg To Board Of Governors and David Gagnon to Foundation Board of Directors
February 8, 2023

Banff Centre has announced the appointment of three members to the Board of Governors and Foundation Board of Directors. Robert (Bob) Sartor was appointed to the Board of Governors by the Province of Alberta on September 16, 2022, with Leslie Belzberg being appointed by the Board on October 1, 2022. David Gagnon was appointed to the Foundation Board of Directors on November 25, 2022.
Banff Centre Presents Inaugural Purposeful Travel Summit Featuring Rick Steves And Megan Epler WoodBanff Centre Presents Inaugural Purposeful Travel Summit Featuring Rick Steves And Megan Epler Wood
February 2, 2023

Banff Centre will present the first annual Purposeful Travel Summit on February 14th and 15th, 2023.
Ottawa School of Theatre and Burning Passions Theatre To Present Scene Study Master Class With Director Laurel SmithOttawa School of Theatre and Burning Passions Theatre To Present Scene Study Master Class With Director Laurel Smith
January 30, 2023

In an exciting new partnership, the Ottawa School of Theatre (OST) has teamed up with Burning Passions Theatre to present a Scene Study Master Class with award-winning professional director Laurel Smith on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Margaret Atwood and Jake Heggie's SONGS FOR MURDERED SISTERS Will Embark on World Premiere TourMargaret Atwood and Jake Heggie's SONGS FOR MURDERED SISTERS Will Embark on World Premiere Tour
January 18, 2023

Released during the pandemic as both a film and a Juno-nominated album, the set of eight songs was created in response to one of the worst cases of domestic violence in Canadian history.
share