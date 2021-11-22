Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE TWO TIMERS Comes to St. Albert Dinner Theatre Next Year

pixeltracker

Performances will run April 7-23, 2022.

Nov. 22, 2021  
THE TWO TIMERS Comes to St. Albert Dinner Theatre Next Year

The Two Timers by Rob Wheeler comes to St. Albert Dinner Theatre next year. Performances will run April 7-23, 2022.

A freak accident results the need for a couple to temporarily move into their friends' penthouse apartment with them. The couples experience a series of hilarious misunderstandings that lead the ladies to suspect their husbands of having an affair with each other. Devastated, the wives blame themselves for not paying their husbands enough attention, so increase bedtime activities to the point it's more than the guys can handle. More misunderstandings cause the husbands to think their wives are having an affair together and the extra bedtime attention is because they want them to "buy the farm" through sexual overexertion. In the end truth sets them free.

Learn more at http://stalberttheatre.com/index.html.


Related Articles View More Ottawa Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Spring Will Come Again Mug
Hadestown Spring Will Come Again Mug
Wicked Wizard Head Ornament
Wicked Wizard Head Ornament
Anastasia Once Upon a December Tote
Anastasia Once Upon a December Tote

More Hot Stories For You

  • Marie Osmond Announces A SYMPHONIC CHRISTMAS Tour