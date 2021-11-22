THE TWO TIMERS Comes to St. Albert Dinner Theatre Next Year

The Two Timers by Rob Wheeler comes to St. Albert Dinner Theatre next year. Performances will run April 7-23, 2022.

A freak accident results the need for a couple to temporarily move into their friends' penthouse apartment with them. The couples experience a series of hilarious misunderstandings that lead the ladies to suspect their husbands of having an affair with each other. Devastated, the wives blame themselves for not paying their husbands enough attention, so increase bedtime activities to the point it's more than the guys can handle. More misunderstandings cause the husbands to think their wives are having an affair together and the extra bedtime attention is because they want them to "buy the farm" through sexual overexertion. In the end truth sets them free.

Learn more at http://stalberttheatre.com/index.html.