Sarah Kitz Named as GCTC's Interim Artistic Director

Great Canadian Theatre Company (GCTC) and its Board of Directors are excited to announce that Sarah Kitz will take on the role of Interim Artistic Director. Sarah succeeds Eric Coates, who announced he was leaving the company in May after nine years as Artistic Director.

Sarah will fulfill the duties of Artistic Director into the 2022-2023 season. During Sarah's tenure, GCTC will take time to explore alternate leadership models for artistic direction and decision making, ensuring room for and leadership from myriad voices.

"We're so happy to welcome Sarah to GCTC as Interim Artistic Director," says GCTC Board Chair Natasha Chettiar. "We're excited to learn from her and experience her inclusive approach to creativity and team building. She carries with her a deep respect for all those involved in the theatre process that we are sure will resonate through her work with GCTC."

Sarah joins GCTC with a wide range of experience. GCTC audiences will remember Sarah from her role in Behaviour by Darrah Teitel. Since her years of involvement in The AMY (Artists Mentoring Youth) Project as Co-Director and Mentor, she continues to apply what she learned from that experience, making agreements with care, and facilitating content creation in an anti-oppression framework.

Sarah is experienced at making work at different scales. She has worked as a Director and Assistant Director on festival stages including Stratford and Shaw, and at companies like Crow's Theatre, Tarragon, and Canadian Stage. Throughout her career she has been deeply engaged with indie theatre. She has received numerous awards, including the RBC Rising Star Emerging Director Prize from Crow's Theatre and the Women's Auxiliary Award at Stratford Festival.

"In my work, I am drawn to companies and projects that fit well with my values, and so I'm excited to be taking on this role with GCTC," says Sarah. "As Interim Artistic Director for GCTC, I will prioritize the work of IBPOC, trans and non-binary artists, and artists with disabilities, as well as local artists. It is imperative that Canadian theatre diversifies to encompass more experiences and forms, and that GCTC continues to support and uplift the community of artists where it is."

Sarah's tenure as Interim Artistic Director starts immediately. She will be at the helm as GCTC launches its 2021-22 Season with the remount of Daisy by Sean Devine from November 30 - December 17.