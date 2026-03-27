Review: Kanata Theatre's THE WATSONS at the Ron Maslin Playhouse

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Kanata Theatre’s newest production, The Watsons, hits all the right buttons. A talented cast, great direction from Val Bogan, and an excellent script by Laura Wade make for a truly delightful night that is well worth the drive to the Ron Maslin Playhouse in Kanata.

Emma Watson (Lindsey Keene) has recently returned to her paternal home of modest means. Her father (Matt McDonald) is gravely ill; she and her other unmarried sisters, Elizabeth (Mylène Freeman) and Margaret (Olivia Lee Brown) hope to marry for love to escape the clutches of their severe eldest sister (Kaye Callard) and her husband (Roy van Hooydonk). Or at least that's the plan, as long as they fall in love with someone with the means to provide for them. When Emma goes to a ball, she meets three potential suitors: the flirtatious Tom Musgrave (Cameron Bishop), the wealthy, but socially awkward Lord Osbourne (Dawson Fleming), and the sincere clergyman, Mr. Howard (Scott Sims). When Emma receives an offer of marriage, she thinks she knows what her answer should be. That is, until Laura (Naomi James) shows up and informs Emma that her story is unfinished.

You see, Jane Austen began writing The Watsons at the start of her literary career but then abandoned it for unknown reasons. With their story incomplete, Emma and the other characters wonder if this means they get to choose their own destiny. Will they achieve their happily ever afters or will utter chaos ensue?

The stage design (David Mcgladry) is sufficiently detailed to bring the setting to life without overcrowding it, especially important for this play, given the large scale of the cast. The lighting design (David Macgladry) uses warm light to signify the actions within the novel and a harsher, white light when the characters are holding discussions outside the confines of the book, which can sometimes be a bit jarring, but works well overall as a distinguishing feature. The costume design (Caity Hegger) is not only period-appropriate but immerses the audience convincingly into the appropriate time frame.

L-R: Lindsey Keene (Emma), Kaye Callard (Mrs. Robert),

Olivia Lee Brown (Margaret), and Mylène Freeman (Elizabeth).

Photo by Alex Henkelman.

The cast fully embraces the Austen era, with most never dropping their Regency English accents throughout the show. The ball’s dancing scene was nearly flawless and is testament to the dedication that the cast brings to the stage. Keene excels as a typical Austen heroine but then flips the character on her head with glee. Freeman’s Elizabeth is sweetly sympathetic as Emma’s confidante. Bishop embraces his persona as the cad, while Sims convincingly portrays the earnest, though somewhat dull, vicar. Fleming embraces Lord Osbourne’s social awkwardness with good grace, making the character’s interactions simultaneously amusing and endearing. Each member of the ensemble, regardless of the size of their role, contributes meaningfully to this production; secondary characters help create an engaging atmosphere throughout the play and ensure that every scene feels well-rounded.

With The Watsons, Kanata Theatre has demonstrated its ability to deliver a polished and professional production. I can genuinely recommend this play for all audiences, as it offers something for everyone. The Watsons is on stage now through April 4th. Tickets can be found at the link below or click here for more information.

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