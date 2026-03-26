Review: Broadway Across Canada's Presentation of & JULIET at the National Arts Centre

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Broadway Across Canada’s presentation of & Juliet, directed by Luke Sheppard, is the epitome of what a jukebox musical strives to be: a fun, upbeat story, paired with outstanding choreography, and just enough of an underlying message to avoid being labelled as pure fluff. & Juliet weaves Max Martin’s radio-friendly hit songs into a plot that reimagines William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The show’s entire premise is built upon one simple question: what would have happened if Juliet didn’t actually die at the end of the play?

Fabiola Caraballo Quijada in the North American Tour of & JULIET.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

The musical is set up as a play within a play. William Shakespeare (CJ Eldred) is about to present his brand new play, Romeo and Juliet, to us, the audience when he is interrupted by his wife, Anne Hathaway (Crystal Kellogg). Anne wants to reframe Juliet’s (Fabiola Caraballo Quijada) character as the author of her future rather than a victim of tragedy, mirroring Anne’s own innermost desires. As Will and Anne rewrite the story together, the audience watches it unfold in real time.

In this version, rather than killing herself after discovering Romeo (Joseph Torres) dead, Juliet chooses life. In defiance, Juliet sets out on a journey for self-fulfilment, accompanied by her Best Friend, May (Nico Ochoa), her nurse, Angélique (Kathryn Allison), and a new companion, all of whom are questioning their given roles in society. The group moves to a vibrant new setting where they meet new friends, reunite with old flames, and sow the seeds of romance, while discovering independence, identity, and self‑determination. As the characters confront the expectations imposed on them by family or the societal norms of the time, they must decide whether to follow the script or write their own. Behind the scenes, Will and Anne verbally spar as the story starts to develop in ways neither intended.

Noah Marlowe and Nico Ochoa in the North American Tour of & JULIET - Photo Credit Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade " height="334" src="https://cloudimages2.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2419907/Noah%20Marlowe%20and%20Nico%20Ochoa%20in%20the%20North%20American%20Tour%20of%20%26%20JULIET%20-%20Photo%20Credit%20Evan%20Zimmerman%20for%20MurphyMade%20.jpg?format=auto&width=1400" width="500" /> Noah Marlowe and Nico Ochoa in the North American Tour of & JULIET.

Photo Credit Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

The set and lighting design (by Howard Hudson and Soutra Gilmour, respectively) is phenomenal in this production. The opening scene is, as one would expect, set at the end of the original Shakespeare work and is, accordingly, minimalist, and moody in tone. As the adventurers set out on horse and carriage, the horse has more in common with a carousel at a fairground than the Renaissance, a sign that a bright future lies beyond the gates of Verona. They travel past instantly recognizable miniature monuments and, once they arrive at their destination, the set is awash in colour, a joyous palette of neon pinks, yellows, and violets, signifying the joy of freedom, mixed with a hint of chaos as Juliet must decide what she wants. The period fusion of the costume design (Paloma Young) makes the setting feel Renaissance-appropriate, while adding a contemporary flair that is refreshing.

This musical is exceptionally well cast. Kellogg and Eldred's Anne and Will have great chemistry; Paul Jordan Janson (as Lance) and Allison's Angélique serve up some comic relief; and Ochoa's May and Noah Marlowe (as François) feel earnest and authentic. Torres is hilarious as the slightly daft playboy, Romeo. The cast's overall experience results in a highly polished spectacle. Given the experience of most of the core cast, at first glance it is perhaps surprising that the star of & Juliet is Caraballo Quijada in the title role. Although this is her national tour debut, Caraballo Quijada is a three-time Jimmy Award nominee and the winner of the 2025 Jimmy for Best Actress. Her vocal talent, dance skills, acting ability, energy, and overall commitment to the role is impressive. Based on this performance, I suspect she will be a rising star on Broadway.

The ensemble deserves a shout out for their energy and enthusiasm, which collectively makes the choreography by Jennifer Weber look effortless, despite the high level of physicality required.

The company of the North American Tour of & JULIET.

Photo Credit Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Sound does tend to be a recurring issue with touring productions at the National Arts Centre's Southam Hall, and there were a few mic hiccups on opening night. But the use of Max Martin's familiar pop anthems, like “I Want It That Way”, “Baby One More Time”, “It’s My Life”, and “Roar” reinforces & Juliet's message of resilience and empowerment and the audience was 1000% there for it.

As you may have already guessed, I think & Juliet is a fantastic show - perhaps even better now than when I saw it during its 2022 pre-Broadway run in Toronto. At the crux of & Juliet is the belief that one must chart their own path in life. In deliberate opposition to the story on which it is based, & Juliet is fun, upbeat, celebratory, and is a must-see show for Broadway fans in Ottawa.

See Broadway Across Canada's presentation of & Juliet on stage at the National Arts Centre through March 29. Click the link below to get tickets or click here for more information.

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