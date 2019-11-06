Producers Sarah and Matt Cassidy Announced 6th Annual Family Musical ROBIN HOOD is coming to Ottawa

Husband and wife producers, Sarah and Matt Cassidy, of Ottawa Musicals have announced that their 6th annual family musical, Robin Hood, is coming to Ottawa this holiday season. Robin Hood and his band of merry friends will take on the evil Prince John and his Sheriff in this zany, madcap, pantomime December 28th to January 5th at the Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Ave.

Help us cheer our heroes and boo the villains! This is a show the whole family will enjoy! Make it part of your family tradition and come see another magical offering from the producers of Freezing, Freezing; Bigger, Bolder, Colder, The Blizzard of Oz, Alice in Winterland and Cinderella and the Ice Slipper.

Robin Hood features a cast of veteran actors most of whom grew up in the Ottawa area including: Mark Allan (Stage West, Ross Petty Productions, Angelwalk Theatre), Andy Allen-McCarthy (Orpheus Music Theatre), Constant Bernard (GCTC, Starvox, Disney Cruise Lines), Declan Cassidy (Ottawa Musicals, Orpheus Music Theatre), Chad Connell (Good Sam for Netflix, The Good Witch, Reign, Mortal Instruments, Suits, Murdoch Mysteries, Warehouse 13), Émilie O'Brien (Randolph Academy), Cara Pantalone (STC, Smile Theatre), Shelley Simester (Charlottetown Festival, Stratford Festival, Citadel Theatre, Odyssey Theatre) and, 4 local ensemble members.

Robin Hood; An Annual Panto: Written by Mark Allan, Directed by Matt Cassidy (Stratford Festival, Mirvish Productions, Jersey Boys Canadian Company), Musical Direction by Wendy Berkelaar (GCTC, Broadway Across Canada, Zucchini Productions), Choreographed by Jessica Vandenberg (Citadel Theatre, Theatre Calgary, Disney Imagineering), Original Music by Jonathan Evans (Gemini Award Winner, Emmy Nominated, Esme and Roy for Sesame Street), Costume Design by Lu-Anne Connell (Capital Critics Circle Award winner). Produced by OTTAWA MUSICALS.

TICKETS Adults $49, Children (12 and under) $41, Preview $31.

For tickets and info contact: The Gladstone Theatre at 613-233-4523 or visit www.OttawaMusicals.com





