Prismatic Arts Festival Brings Indigenous And Culturally Diverse Artists To Ottawa For 10-Day Festival

After over a decade of successful Prismatic Arts Festivals hosted in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Prismatic is expanding the Festival to Ottawa September 12-22, where the Festival will be hosted with Ottawa's largest independent theatre company, Great Canadian Theatre Company (GCTC).

The festival exclusively features the work of Indigenous artists and artists of colour. It will take place across five venues: GCTC, The Gladstone Theatre, La Nouvelle Scène Gilles Desjardins, Arts Court and The Bytowne Cinema.

The performances range from Theatre to Dance, Music and Visual Arts, with many of the 20+ artists blurring the lines between disciplines.

*All media are welcome to attend the Prismatic Opening Gala, 5pm on September 15 in GCTC's Lobby, 1233 Wellington Street West*

Here's what's on:

Theatre

Cliff Cardinal's CBC Special

The Tashme Project's The Living Archive

Hong Kong Exile's FoxConn Frequency (No. 3)

Onelight Theatre's Asheq: Ritual Music to Cure a Lover

Dance

Esie Mensah's Zayo

Danse Nyata Nyata's Mozongi

Santee Smith's Blood Water Earth

Music

Sina Bathaie

Ensemble Kamaan

Greyson Gritt

Jacques Mindreau

Digging Roots

Battle of Santiago

Diyet and the Love Soldiers

Dinuk Wijeratne

Visual Arts / Media Arts / Spoken Word

Rebecca Thomas

Stephanie Yee's Broken English Karaoke

Rah-Eleh's Oreo

"Canadian artists of colour are breaking barriers and are challenging the artistic landscape," says Prismatic Arts Festival Artistic Director Shahin Sayadi. "Their work is world class and Prismatic is stepping up to ensure that Indigenous and culturally diverse artists in Canada take their place in the national and international spotlight."

GCTC is excited to host Prismatic Arts Festival and to welcome Tashme Project: The Living Archives, which was featured at undercurrents in 2014, back to its main stage. The festival has become an important part of Halifax's cultural landscape, and Ottawa is in for a real treat.

"The world needs a bit of Prismatic right now," says GCTC Artistic Director Eric Coates. "This festival exemplifies what it means to be curious about humanity in the best possible way. We are thrilled that our friends are bringing their extraordinary achievement to Ottawa."

For full schedule listing, please visit http://prismaticfestival.com/index.php/plan-your-prismatic/

Tickets are on sale now at GCTC's box office at 1233 Wellington West at Holland, 613-236-5196 or GCTC.ca. Prices range from $10-23, and several performances are by donation.





