Ottawa Theatres Remain Closed Due to Resurgence in COVID-19 Cases

Ottawa theatres have been forced to remain closed due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, Capital Current reports.

The Gladstone Theatre was originally set to reopen on October 24, but the province announced it was shuttering public entertainment venues for a second time.

"We've got grants here and there for specific things but we don't have significant public funding," said interim theatre manager Robin Guy. "We really do have to raise the money to stay in our building."

In addition, the Ottawa Little Theatre on King Edward Avenue is also closed, as is the Great Canadian Theatre Company On Wellington Street and the Bronson Centre Music Theatre on Bronson Avenue.

The Government of Canada has set aside $500 million to help alleviate the financial pressures of affected organizations through the COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund for Cultural, Heritage and Sport Organizations.

However, the theatres are still facing hardships.

The Gladstone performed an outdoor production of the play Midsummer, by David Greig, from the end of July to mid-August. Revenues from the play helped but were not enough to pay the rent.

"People were really wanting to be there," Guy said. "There were people in tears when we had the show on the patio in the summer. It's just the gratitude for being back in the space."

"This shutdown has been difficult for performers and creators. All of us miss our community, we miss welcoming people into the theatre, and we especially miss live shows," said marketing and communications manager at Great Canadian Theatre Company, Jared Davidson. "We're looking forward to a time when we can bring performers back into our space in ways that are safe for everyone involved."

