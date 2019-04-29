Ottawa Little Theatre Bring's Agatha Christie's A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED to Canada

A Murder is Announced, by Agatha Christie, adapted by Leslie Darbon, is playing in Ottawa now until May 11, 2019.

The Ottawa Little Theatre presents a classic puzzle of murder, mixed motives and concealed identities.

Under co-directors Venetia Lawless, Nicole Milne, A Murder is Announced follows an announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur, the legendary Miss Marple relentlessly follows the twists and turns!

Featuring Linda Webster, Lindsay Laviolette, Janet Uren, Ian Gillies, Michelle Paré, Sarah Hearn, Rachel Stanley, Pam Harle, Riley Stewart, Edgar Wakefield, Michael Clarke, and Chris Bowler.

For more information check out: http://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/a-murder-is-announced/

Photo Credit: Ottawa Little Theatre





