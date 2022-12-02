Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Optimists Dedicate Donation To Youth Drama Education In Collingwood

The Optimist Club of Collingwood and South Georgian Bay has pledged $5000.

Dec. 02, 2022  

Optimists Dedicate Donation To Youth Drama Education In Collingwood

Theatre Collingwood has announced that the Optimist Club of Collingwood and South Georgian Bay has pledged $5000 from their recent fundraising initiatives to support the not-for-profit arts organization in continuing to offer subsidized theatre camps for children.

"This donation from the Optimists helps Theatre Collingwood provide an important service to the community," says Executive Director, Erica Angus. "It's no secret that arts education has suffered from funding cuts, and we see our youth program as helping to fill a void in children's education. Our camps introduce students to various elements of theatre arts while providing them with a safe and inclusive environment to learn important life skills such as public speaking, teamwork and self-confidence".

The Collingwood Optimists have supported young people in the community through many different programs including sports and music programs, and now also, drama education. While the Club had to put some of their annual events on hold due to Covid-19, they were finally able to bring back their major spring fundraiser, The Mother Of All Yard Sales in May. This giant yard sale takes place at the Collingwood Curling Club where all items are donated and resold at terrific prices. Other community events run by the Optimists include their annual Canada Day Pancake Breakfast and the ever-popular Rubber Ducky Race.

"Our service club members are passionate individuals who work together to make the future brighter for children in our communities and we are very pleased to support Theatre Collingwood in their efforts to create opportunities for young people to express themselves creatively and to develop important life skills through drama education," says Club President, Sean Rennie.

Although Theatre Collingwood has offered March Break and summer drama camps for many years, the pandemic created a pause in their youth program and the company found that parents were very eager to enroll their children when their drama camps re-opened this summer.

"We have always been committed to keeping our day camps affordable, but we need to find the resources every year to offset our costs for hiring a professional instructor and to rent the Simcoe Street Theatre," says Angus. "Our enrollment fees are significantly lower than most in the region, giving access for families who may otherwise not be able to send their kids to camp. We are excited to have this financial support that will help us continue with our youth program next year".

Optimist Clubs internationally conduct 65,000 community service projects annually. Each Club is autonomous, and Optimists have the flexibility to serve the youth of their area in any way they see fit. Founded in 1986, the Collingwood Optimist Club supports local children through various initiatives that create opportunities to enhance quality of life, improve health and wellness and inspire youth.

Theatre Collingwood has worked to enrich the local arts scene since 1984. The registered charitable association collaborates with independent professional artists and regional theatre companies across Ontario. Their management team also contributes to other organizations that champion arts and culture in the region including Blue Mountain Foundation for the Arts, Gaslight Community Theatre, Theatre Georgian Bay, The Institute of Southern Georgian Bay, the Regional Arts Action Network and CACE (Collingwood Arts, Culture & Entertainment), which is advocating for a multi-faceted Centre for Arts to be built in Collingwood.

For more information about Theatre Collingwood's upcoming events, please call the Box Office at 705-445-2200 or visit www.theatrecollingwood.ca



Banff Centre Announces Daina Ashbee as Recipient Of The 2022 Clifford E. Lee Award Photo
Banff Centre Announces Daina Ashbee as Recipient Of The 2022 Clifford E. Lee Award
The biennial Clifford E. Lee Choreography Award at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is awarded to an emerging Canadian dance choreographer or company demonstrating exceptional talent. Established in 1978 by the Clifford E. Lee Foundation, the award was created to encourage the development of Canadian choreographers. 
Theatre Collingwood Bounces Back With Outstanding Business Support In 2022 Photo
Theatre Collingwood Bounces Back With Outstanding Business Support In 2022
Theatre Collingwood has announced that two major Canadian corporations and several local businesses pledged their support this year as sponsors for the not-for-profit arts organization to continue providing theatrical experiences and educational programs for South Georgian Bay communities.
Review: Orpheus Musical Theatres NEWSIES at Meridian Theatres at Centrepoint Photo
Review: Orpheus Musical Theatre's NEWSIES at Meridian Theatres at Centrepoint
What did our critic think of ORPHEUS MUSICAL THEATRE'S NEWSIES at Meridian Theatres at Centrepoint?
Review: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Ottawas National Arts Centre Photo
Review: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Ottawa's National Arts Centre
What did our critic think of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at National Arts Centre?

More Hot Stories For You


Banff Centre Announces Daina Ashbee as Recipient Of The 2022 Clifford E. Lee AwardBanff Centre Announces Daina Ashbee as Recipient Of The 2022 Clifford E. Lee Award
November 25, 2022

The biennial Clifford E. Lee Choreography Award at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is awarded to an emerging Canadian dance choreographer or company demonstrating exceptional talent. Established in 1978 by the Clifford E. Lee Foundation, the award was created to encourage the development of Canadian choreographers. 
Theatre Collingwood Bounces Back With Outstanding Business Support In 2022Theatre Collingwood Bounces Back With Outstanding Business Support In 2022
November 22, 2022

Theatre Collingwood has announced that two major Canadian corporations and several local businesses pledged their support this year as sponsors for the not-for-profit arts organization to continue providing theatrical experiences and educational programs for South Georgian Bay communities.
Tweed & Company Theatre Receives Major Funding, Breaks Ground on New Outdoor StageTweed & Company Theatre Receives Major Funding, Breaks Ground on New Outdoor Stage
November 22, 2022

You know what they say, a rolling stone gathers no moss, and Tweed & Company Theatre is certainly a polished rock. After taking over ownership and operations at the Marble Arts Centre in Actinolite this January, as well as assuming operations under a 10 year lease at the Bancroft Village Playhouse, this registered charity continues to rapidly expand and sell out shows across Hastings county. 
Soundstreams Celebrates 40 Years Of Excellence In Canadian Music For 2022/23Soundstreams Celebrates 40 Years Of Excellence In Canadian Music For 2022/23
November 9, 2022

New Canadian music stimulates and provokes 'cultural conversations', music with underlying themes that resonate with our time and place. A 'cultural conversation' is a form of storytelling: multiple participants interpret and respond to themes that ponder identities, values, attitudes and issues; and such conversations unfold over time.  The company aim remains to build bridges by bringing people together to explore themes that resonate in their communities.  
Great Canadian Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Of FOREVER YOUNG: A Ghetto Story By Darrah TeitelGreat Canadian Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Of FOREVER YOUNG: A Ghetto Story By Darrah Teitel
October 31, 2022

The revolution continues as the Great Canadian Theatre Company's 22-23 Season brings us the world premiere of Forever Young: A Ghetto Story by Darrah Teitel, running from November 8-20 at the Irving Greenberg Theatre.
share