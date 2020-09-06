National Arts Centre Presents 'Something Bubbled, Something Blue'

The event takes place Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM.

Talk Is Free Theatre (Barrie, ON) in association with Outside the March (Toronto, ON) presents Something Bubbled, Something Blue, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM.

A celebration of our joyful drive for communal ritual, no matter what the restrictions we may live under.

Something Bubbled, Something Blue casts a surreal lens on the concept of a COVID wedding by playfully manifesting the metaphor of personal bubbles as inflatable Zorbs, which will be inhabited by the formally-attired members of a wedding party. Through music, choreography and live art gesture, this piece gamifies the limitations that the pandemic places on communal events. It aims to side-step the false choice between isolation or reckless endangerment, by exploring and exploiting the necessary restrictions that keep us safe but apart.

Exact time and location of this event to be confirmed. Please check here for updates.

