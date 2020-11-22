Music At Tabaret Presents A Livestream Concert
Music At Tabaret has announced a livestream concert consisting of the Complete Beethoven Piano & Cello Sonatas. The event takes place on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2pm-5pm.
Paul Marleyn and Stéphane Lemelin will join forces to perform the monumental complete Beethoven Sonatas for Piano and Cello, to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of Beethoven's birth in 1770.
Programme:
Sonata in F, Op. 5, no. 1
Sonata in C, Op. 102, no. 2
Sonata in G minor, Op. 5, no. 1
Sonata in D, Op. 102, no. 2
Sonata in A, Op. 69