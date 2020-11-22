Music At Tabaret Presents A Livestream Concert

Music At Tabaret has announced a livestream concert consisting of the Complete Beethoven Piano & Cello Sonatas. The event takes place on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2pm-5pm.

Register on Eventbrite now!

Paul Marleyn and Stéphane Lemelin will join forces to perform the monumental complete Beethoven Sonatas for Piano and Cello, to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of Beethoven's birth in 1770.

Programme:

Sonata in F, Op. 5, no. 1

Sonata in C, Op. 102, no. 2

Sonata in G minor, Op. 5, no. 1

Sonata in D, Op. 102, no. 2

Sonata in A, Op. 69

