MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL to Play at Algonquin Commons Theatre

Get ready to laugh and celebrate women as Menopause the Musical plays at Algonquin Commons Theatre Nov. 28-29.

Come join our sisterhood! Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what millions of women worldwide have been laughing about for over 18 years!

Nearly 15 million people in 16 countries (more than 500 cities worldwide) have attended a performance of Menopause the Musical, and the musical is the longest running scripted musical in Las Vegas history, so what are you waiting for?

In addition to Canada, the show has performed internationally in Australia, Brazil, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, United Kingdom, Slovenia, South Africa and South Korea.

Every performance of Menopause the Musical in Canada will be performed by an all-Canadian cast.

For more information and tickets to Menopause, tap here.





