Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Ottawa Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Laura Anderson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company 24%

Kalie Hunter Nero - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Bancroft Village Playhouse 18%

Morgan Coughlan and Niamh Webber - NEWSIES - Orpheus Musical Theatre 13%

Alianne Rozon - MEMPHIS - Orpheus Musical Theatre 13%

Debbie Guilbault - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Orpheus Musical Theatre 9%

Katie Moroz - INTO THE WOODS - Carleton Dominion Chalmers Centre 9%

Tyler Pearse - CABARET - Ovation Productions 9%

Dean Deffett - CINDER-ELLIE - Tweed & Company Theatre 5%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carolyn Bruce - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company 23%

Jocelyn Perry - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Bancroft Village Playhouse 20%

Susan Cole and Sandy GoldSmith - MEMPHIS - Orpheus Musical Theatre 20%

Vanessa Imeson - FOREVER YOUNG: A GHETTO STORY - Great Canadian Theatre Company 10%

Tanya Guimond - CABARET - Ovation Productions 8%

Vanessa Imeson - THE SUPINE COBBLER - Great Canadian Theatre Company 7%

Bonnie Garland - AFFAIRS OF STATE - Classic Theatre Festival 4%

Jocelyn Perry - CINDER-ELLIE - Tweed & Company Theatre 3%

Maxine Ball - GLORIOUS! - Kanata Theatre 3%

Bonnie Garland - SLEUTH - Classic Theatre Festival 2%



Best Dance Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company 43%

MEMPHIS - Orpheus Musical Theatre 28%

CABARET - Meridian Theatre 28%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Barbara Lacelle - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company 34%

Lisa James - MEMPHIS - Orpheus Musical Theatre 29%

Phil Nero - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Bancroft Village Playhouse 18%

Tricia Black - JONI MITCHELL: BOTH SIDES NOW - Tweed & Company Theatre 11%

Dean Deffett - CINDER-ELLIE - Tweed & Company Theatre 7%



Best Direction Of A Play

Stavros Sakiadis - THE NOBLE PURSUIT - Ottawa Little Theatre 22%

Steven Gallagher - MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR - Tweed & Company Theatre 22%

Sarah Kitz - FOREVER YOUNG: A GHETTO STORY - Great Canadian Theatre Company 20%

Emily Pearlman - THE SUPINE COBBLER - Great Canadian Theatre Company 10%

Val Bogan - HAVING RELATIONS - Kanata Theatre 10%

Laurel Smith - AFFAIRS OF STATE - Classic Theatre Festival 7%

Ilona Henkelman - GLORIOUS! - Kanata Theatre 5%

Laurel Smith - SLEUTH - Classic Theatre Festival 3%



Best Ensemble

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company 22%

SWEENEY TODD - Paper Moon Productions 13%

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Bancroft Village Playhouse 12%

MEMPHIS - Orpheus Musical Theatre 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Orpheus Musical Theatre 8%

CABARET - Meridian Theatre 8%

NEWSIES - Orpheus Musical Theatre 5%

THE SUPINE COBBLER - Great Canadian Theatre Company 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Carleton Dominion Chalmers Centre 5%

JONI MITCHELL: BOTH SIDES NOW - Tweed & Company Theatre 3%

AFFAIRS OF STATE - Classic Theatre Festival 3%

JUST SO - Kanata Theatre 3%

CINDER-ELLIE - Tweed & Company Theatre 3%

SLEUTH - Classic Theatre Festival 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Colwell and Lucas Colwell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company 22%

Alaynah deKleine - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Bancroft Village Playhouse 18%

Don Douglas - MEMPHIS - Orpheus Musical Theatre 15%

Seth Gerry - FOREVER YOUNG: A GHETTO STORY - Great Canadian Theatre Company 14%

Lauren Boyd - CABARET - Ovation Productions 8%

Bradley King - HADESTOWN - National Arts Centre 8%

Dean Deffett - CINDER-ELLIE - Tweed & Company Theatre 5%

Graham Price - AFFAIRS OF STATE - Classic Theatre Festival 4%

Graham Price - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Classic Theatre Festival 4%

Jim Mantle - GLORIOUS! - Kanata Theatre 3%

Graham Price - SLEUTH - Classic Theatre Festival 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Sabrina Tang - SWEENEY TODD - Paper Moon Theatre 31%

Phillip Konopka - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company 25%

Jake Schindler - JONI MITCHELL: BOTH SIDES NOW - Tweed & Company Theatre 15%

Paul Legault - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Orpheus Musical Theatre 12%

Micah DeShazer - MEMPHIS - Orpheus Musical Theatre 11%

Jackson Seib - CABARET - Ovation Productions 6%



Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company 23%

SWEENEY TODD - Paper Moon Theatre 16%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Bancroft Village Playhouse 14%

MEMPHIS - Orpheus Musical Theatre 11%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Orpheus Musical Theatre 8%

CABARET - Ovation Productions 8%

INTO THE WOODS - Carleton Dominion Chalmers Centre 6%

NEWSIES - Orpheus Musical Theatre 4%

CINDER-ELLIE - Tweed & Company Theatre 4%

JAGGED LITTLE PILL - National Arts Centre 4%

JUST SO - Kanata Theatre 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

FOREVER YOUNG: A GHETTO STORY - Great Canadian Theatre Company 27%

JONI MITCHELL: BOTH SIDES NOW - Tweed & Company Theatre 21%

CINDER-ELLIE - Tweed & Company Theatre 16%

MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR - Tweed & Company Theatre 12%

FALL ON YOUR KNEES - NAC 11%

SLEUTH - Classic Theatre Festival 6%

BREATHING HOLE - NAC 3%

THE SUNSET GALS - DERRY QUEEN PRODUCTIONS 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Joy Mwandemange - MEMPHIS - Orpheus Musical Theatre 15%

Abbigail Flinn - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company 11%

Itzy Kamil - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Orpheus Musical Theatre 8%

Christopher Sherwood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Bancroft Village Playhouse 8%

Mireille Carpentier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company 8%

Maggie Wolfe - INTO THE WOODS - Carleton Dominion Chalmers Centre 7%

Jessica Wilson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Bancroft Village Playhouse 6%

Olivia Pilon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company 5%

Julie Seguin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Orpheus Musical Theatre 4%

Robyn Campbell - INTO THE WOODS - Carleton Musical Theatre Society 4%

Riley Hillier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company 4%

Jacob MacInnis - BOTH SIDES NOW - Tweed & Company Theatre 3%

Mason Timm - NEWSIES - Orpheus Musical Theatre 3%

Jade McLeod - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - National Arts Centre 3%

Mitch Wood - CABARET - Ovation Productions 3%

Kirstyn Russelle - CABARET - Ovation Productions 2%

Elora Sarmiento - CINDER-ELLIE - Tweed & Company Theatre 2%

Matthew Patrick Quinn - HADESTOWN - National Arts Centre 2%

Jacob MacInnis - CINDER-ELLIE - Tweed & Company Theatre 1%

Lyne Trembley - CABARET - Ovation Productions 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Arinea Hermans - MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR - Tweed & Company Theatre 23%

Itzy Kamil - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Ottawa Little Theatre 18%

Ori Black - FOREVER YOUNG: A GHETTO STORY - Great Canadian Theatre Company 17%

Olivia Brown - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Ottawa Little Theatre 10%

Lindsey Keene - DRACULA - Sock 'n' Buskin Theatre Company 9%

Sarah Edwards - GLORIOUS! - Kanata Theatre 7%

Jesse Lalonde - GLORIOUS! - Kanata Theatre 6%

Dana Fradkin - AFFAIRS OF STATE - Classic Theatre Festival 3%

Douglas Walker - AFFAIRS OF STATE - Classic Theatre Festival 2%

Greg Campbell - SLEUTH - Classic Theatre Festival 2%

Debra Hale - AFFAIRS OF STATE - Classic Theatre Festival 2%

Braydon Hall - HAVING RELATIONS - Kanata Theatre 1%



Best Play

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Ottawa Little Theatre 22%

MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR - Tweed & Company Theatre 18%

THE NOBLE PURSUIT - Ottawa Little Theatre 18%

FOREVER YOUNG: A GHETTO STORY - Great Canadian Theatre Company 13%

THE SUPINE COBBLER - Great Canadian Theatre Company 11%

HAVING RELATIONS - Kanata Theatre 5%

AFFAIRS OF STATE - Classic Theatre Festival 5%

THE SUNSET GALS - DERRY QUEEN PRODUCTIONS 2%

SLEUTH - Classic Theatre Festival 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bonnie Selleck - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company 24%

Teddy Moynihan - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Bancroft Village Playhouse 22%

Laura Duncan - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Orpheus Musical Theatre 16%

Brian Smith - FOREVER YOUNG: A GHETTO STORY - Great Canadian Theatre Company 10%

Lauren Boyd - CABARET - Ovation Productions 7%

Geoff Grusen - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Ottawa Little Theatre 6%

Julia Kim - THE SUPINE COBBLER - Great Canadian Theatre Company 5%

Holly Meyer-Dymny - AFFAIRS OF STATE - Classic Theatre Festival 4%

Heidi Roberts - GLORIOUS! - Kanata Theatre 3%

Heidi Roberts - HAVING RELATIONS - Kanata Theatre 2%

Holly Meyer-Dymny - SLEUTH - Classic Theatre Festival 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Peter Miller - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company 30%

Alaynah deKleine - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Bancroft Village Playhouse 27%

John Cybanski - MEMPHIS - Orpheus Musical Theatre 23%

Olivier Fairfield - FOREVER YOUNG: A GHETTO STORY - Great Canadian Theatre Company 11%

Sage Reynolds - THE SUPINE COBBLER - Great Canadian Theatre Company 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Nathalie Petherick - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company 23%

Axandre Lemours - MEMPHIS - Orpheus Musical Theatre 13%

Adrien Pyke - NEWSIES - Orpheus Musical Theatre 10%

Lindsey Keene - INTO THE WOODS - Carleton Dominion Chalmers Centre 7%

Jacob MacInnia - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Bancroft Village Playhouse 7%

Cassie-Hope Aubin - JONI MITCHELL: BOTH SIDES NOW - Tweed & Company Theatre 6%

Andrea Black - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Orpheus Musical Theatre 5%

Emmanuel Simon - MEMPHIS - Orpheus Musical Theatre 5%

Meg Barbeau - NEWSIES - Orpheus Musical Theatre 4%

Cara Pantalone - CABARET - Ovation Productions 3%

Danielle Leger - CINDER-ELLIE - Tweed & Company Theatre 3%

Kent Sheridan - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Bancroft Village Playhouse 3%

Joel Cumber - CABARET - Ovation Productions 3%

Andrew Wiseman - NEWSIES - Orpheus Musical Theatre 2%

Allison Sheppard - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - National Arts Centre 2%

Carmella Gehrels - NEWSIES - Orpheus Musical Theatre 2%

Macayla Paris - CABARET - Ovation Productions 1%

Eric Lehmann - CABARET - Ovation Productions 1%

Arinea Hermans - CABARET - Ovation Productions 0%

Lyne Tremblay - CABARET - Ovation Productions 0



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Billie Nell - FOREVER YOUNG: A GHETTO STORY - Great Canadian Theatre Company 30%

Jude McCormack - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Ottawa Little Theatre 23%

Shirley Manh - ALMOST MAINE - Kanata Theatre 22%

Ellie Ellwand - THE SUPINE COBBLER - Great Canadian Theatre Company 15%

Alastair Love - AFFAIRS OF STATE - Classic Theatre Festival 11%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company 56%

CINDER-ELLIE - Tweed & Company Theatre 27%

JUST SO - Kanata Theatre 17%