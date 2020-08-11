The event will be held on August 12 at 7:30pm EDT.

Kimberly Sunstrum will host a workshop on How to Livestream a Creative Performance on August 12 at 7:30pm EDT.

Join singer-songwriter Kimberly Sunstrum to learn some of the basic steps, tools and tips to livestream a creative performance. From resources needed to scene setting, lighting to platforms, audio sources to marketing, Kimberly will discuss and look at some of the many aspects that go into creating a livestream.

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the music industry upside down. When the realization of a nation wide shutdown set in, many musicians turned to the world of livestreaming to not only stay connected to fans but to also create community in a time of isolation and bring music to homes in a new way.

Offered in partnership with Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe, with thanks to the Friends of the Ottawa Public Library for their financial support.

Register here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You