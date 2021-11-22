Bear Emerges From Hibernation With A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES At The Gladstone

Holiday time: so many traditions! So much joy in such a difficult time, as we gather to share an hour.

Dylan Thomas transports us to a snow-blanketed town-the seaside Welsh town where he was born. Nicholas D. Amott and Rachel Eugster bring his rough-and-tumble characters to life, share their own memories, and send your spirits soaring with midwinter harmonies. Join us for candle-lighting and stories, and a sweet carol hum.

Whether your December is never complete without hearing this story, or whether this will be your first experience of Thomas's lyrical classic, this is for you. Come share a warm hug of a show. And build your Christmas memories all over again.

Health and safety measures: Tickets must be purchased in advance, to ensure that the essential information is in the system in case contact tracing is necessary. Attendees will be asked to show proof of full vaccination, and must remain masked unless actively sipping a drink. Distanced seating is guaranteed for this show, and the running time is just under one hour. Note: we expect to be able to live-stream our final performance-check the Gladstone or Bear websites for updates.

Treat yourself to a Christmas package! For the first time ever, The Gladstone offers two classics in repertory: Studio2B's A Christmas Carol : Solo featuring Pierre Brault, and Bear's A Child's Christmas in Wales (with Carols). Upgrade your ticket to include both shows at your chosen price point.

Eleanor Crowder directs Nicholas D. Amott and Rachel Eugster. Chelsey Fawcett is stage manager, and David Magladry is lighting designer.

December 1-18, 2021. Tuesdays-Saturdays at 7:00 pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased at The Gladstone: https://www.thegladstone.ca/a-childs-christmas-in-wales/

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 7PM: LA FAB sur Mill, 8 Mill Road, Chelsea QC. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dylan-thomass-a-childs-christmas-in-wales-with-carols-tickets-211358046607