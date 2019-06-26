Bear & Co. Tours Shakespeare's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM To Ottawa Parks

In ancient Athens, a father owns his daughter. Falling in love outside his wishes is not an option. Hermia faces death if she does not obey.

But this is a comedy! A love-struck Duke and his Amazon queen, warring monarchs of the Fairy kingdom, mismatched rival lovers, and a hapless troupe of improbable players all get knitted up into a tangled knot of desire and hilarity. How will the course of true love ever run smooth? Leave it to Puck to interpret the Dream!

A family favourite, A Midsummer Night's Dream, produced by Bear & Co., invites the audience to play. Bring your children by 18:40 to take part in the woodland scenes. At 18:50, help us construct our outdoor theatre by seating yourselves. Chairs or a rug: necessary. So is raingear in "Scots weather!" A picnic, butterfly hat, or kazoos: optional. The show commences at 19:00!

Directed by Rachel Eugster (core Bear artist, Banquo, Luciana), this year's cast is led by Bear favourites Chris McLeod (Prospero, Macbeth, Albany) and Phillip Merriman (Romeo, multiple Cymbeline villains, Edgar). Rebecca Benson (six roles in Cymbeline!) returns, as do Guy Buller (Iago, Hortensio), Eleanor Crowder (core Bear artist, Good/Bad Duke, Gloucester), and Gabriella Gadsby (Cordelia). Nick Wade (Backpack and May Can alum) joins us for his first Bear show, and we welcome Gilbert Benson-Franks (age 10) to the stage, as he makes his professional debut as Puck.

Director: Rachel Eugster / Producers: Eleanor Crowder, Rachel Eugster

Players: Rebecca Benson, Gil Benson-Franks, Guy Buller, Eleanor Crowder, Nicholas Fournier, Gabriella Gadsby, Chris McLeod, Phillip Merriman

The show will play Wednesday through Sundays, July 2 (open dress rehearsal) -August 4, 2019. Full schedule will be posted shortly at http://www.bearandcompany.ca/. All shows begin at 7:00 p.m. outdoors.





