Banff Centre Welcomes Dean Of Arts and Leadership

Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity has announced the appointment of Mark Wold as Dean of Arts and Leadership. Mark has worked at Banff Centre for over two decades in Arts and Leadership roles, most recently serving as Senior Managing Director, Artistic Program Planning. He has operationalized and led the development of programs in Music, Visual, and Literary Arts, and supported the growth and sustainability of year-round Indigenous Arts programming. In his most recent managing director roles, Mark has directly supported Banff Centre's programming team and the senior leadership team on the administration of program planning.



Mark holds a Masters of Continuing Education Degree from the University of Calgary, and a Bachelor of Arts in Music and Philosophy from the University of Alberta. In his new role, Mark will report directly to President and CEO Janice Price.



Over the last twelve months, Banff Centre has worked with external experts on an organizational restructure and business model review, which identified the need for a Dean, Arts and Leadership to provide administrative leadership for the Directors and Faculty within these programs.

"When we announced our new strategic plan, Creative Pathways, we were clear that Banff Centre will retain its commitment to Arts and Leadership programming, while also evolving the planning and delivery of those programs in a fast-changing world.

"Mark's appointment is a part of that evolution and will be instrumental in Banff Centre's ability to continue delivering world-class programs, led by outstanding Directors and Faculty, for the benefit of artists and leaders.

"Mark's background, experience, and deep knowledge of the Centre and its history demonstrated very strong qualifications against the requirements of the role. We have also been impressed with his leadership qualities, his program expertise, and his calm and diplomatic demeanor as he has helped navigate Banff Centre through the unprecedented difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I am truly pleased to confirm Mark's appointment to this vitally important leadership role at Banff Centre."

- Janice Price

President and CEO

Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

"I am honoured to deepen my commitment to this extraordinary institution and our arts and leadership communities as we continue to re-build, enhance the great work the organization has been doing for decades, and ever evolve it to be responsive to our times and relevant to our futures.

"I have learned so much from Banff Centre and am proud to continue to work alongside the talented teaching artists and leaders, senior management, board and staff - who are truly dedicated to creating a better society through the transformative impact of our arts and leadership programs."

- Mark Wold

Dean of Arts and Leadership

Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity



Mark is an experienced arts administrator and leader at Banff Centre with over 20 years' experience in the arts, culture and not for profit sectors. He currently leads the program planning process at Banff Centre, including the performing arts (music, dance, opera, and theatre), Indigenous arts, and Indigenous leadership, and with direct oversight of the visual arts residencies, Walter Phillips Gallery, literary arts, and cultural leadership areas.

Mark regularly collaborates with leading artists, artistic directors, and curators from around the world, along with administrators, multi-disciplinary production teams, architects, national arts and culture partners, provincial and federal government agencies, donors, and local audiences, and community members. Mark has led several change management processes, has overseen significant capital projects, and has been a negotiator on several collective agreement bargaining processes.

He has served on numerous national arts juries and committees, has established and stewarded many national and international partnerships, and has attended leading multi-disciplinary arts festivals across North America, in Europe, and in Africa.

About Arts and Leadership programs at Banff Centre:



Banff Centre is a specialized Arts and Culture Institution providing non-parchment programs in the arts and creativity, as well as in leadership development, mountain culture, and the environment.



As Canada's leading post graduate arts institution, Banff Centre offers intensive training and career development programs for emerging and established artists across all artistic disciplines, including music, opera, dance, visual arts, digital media, literary arts, mountain culture, and Indigenous arts across all disciplines. It also has leadership offerings in the cultural and Indigenous leadership sectors.



As a champion of arts and creativity, Banff Centre leadership programs prepare and empower leaders to make an impact in a rapidly shifting world. Its programs integrate the power of the arts, the wisdom of Indigenous practice, and the extraordinary beauty of its home on the side of Sacred Buffalo Guardian Mountain in Banff National Park located in Treaty 7 territory.



Programs in the cultural and Indigenous sectors connect participants with others who share their commitment to positive change in cultural institutions, Indigenous communities, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government.