ADAM GOPNIK'S NEW YORK Will Come to the Segal Centre

NEW! Ottawa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ottawa & beyond. Sign Up

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will welcome Adam Gopnik to present his acclaimed one-man show, Adam Gopnik's New York. Produced by Steve Martin and James L. Nederlander, the show opened in 2025 to sold-out audiences at Lincoln Center's Clark Studio Theatre and continues to draw full houses across North America. After the September 8 event sold out within hours, the Segal Centre has added a second performance on September 9.

Philadelphia-born and Montreal-raised, Gopnik graduated from McGill University before hopping on a bus to New York City. It is there that his coming-of-age story begins: the life that awaited him in the big city sharpened his pen and his wit, and gave him enough stories to fill The New Yorker's pages for forty years. "It's, I hope, above all, a funny story of coming of age in New York," Gopnik says. "In that sense it's a universal story, of a kid who comes to the city and tries to make a life there."

The city that never sleeps to some, a concrete jungle where dreams are made to others — there truly is no place like New York City, and no one captures the quirks of the Big Apple quite like Adam Gopnik. Ever changing and oftentimes overstimulating, life in New York is an experience that sooner or later prompts introspective work: one of the show's central threads is Gopnik's own psychoanalysis, or what he calls "the most unsuccessful in the history of therapy" — a story he first told in "Man Goes to See a Doctor," considered one of The New Yorker's greatest essays.

Spanning from the making of Central Park to the city's rat population, Gopnik's wide-ranging collection of anecdotes could easily overflow the show's 90 minutes. A natural entertainer who has spent decades as a popular lecturer — including delivering the CBC's 50th-anniversary Massey Lecture — Gopnik commands the stage and holds our attention with captivating, poignant storytelling, weaving together a portrait of the man and the metropolis.

Need more Ottawa Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...