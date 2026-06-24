Interview: Aliya Kanani Returns to the Ottawa Fringe with A COMEDIAN'S GUIDE TO ENLIGHTENMENT

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Award-winning, Toronto-born comedian, Aliya Kanani, was last at the Ottawa Fringe Festival in 2023 where her show, Where You From, From? had me in stitches. Cleverly funny with a girl-next door persona, Kanani is back this year with A Comedian’s Guide to Enlightenment. I have seen the show and can wholeheartedly vouch for it. It is touching, endearing, deeply personal and as usual, uproariously funny. In it, Kanani assumes the role of confessor and confidante, with a smidgen of philosopher thrown in for good measure. She shares wild stories and experiences on her journey to self-discovery that some people might prefer to forget, never mind admit to in public! From talking a mile-a-minute to sharing a Zen moment, A Comedian’s Guide to Enlightenment will take you on a rollercoaster ride. Kanani took some time out of her busy show schedule to share information about the new show, provide recommendations for other Fringe shows, and let us in on her City of Ottawa must-dos.

I cannot believe that it has been this long, but what have you been up to for the last three years?

I know, I cannot believe it's been three years as well! I really should've come back sooner; I love this city! You know, I've been up to so much - that you have seen the show, you know some of it. I've written a brand-new show, obviously, which took some time considering you know how different it is from my regular stand-up. I moved to L.A. last year after getting my 01 [extraordinary talent visa] visa for the United States. Before that, I was in a comedy residency in Pittsburgh for a year (which is a whole other story!). I've done some touring as well; going back and forth to Australia, where my partner is, and working on some other creative projects. I've been on a couple of movies and TV shows – I was in Toronto Law & Order; I got to do a film with Amanda Seyfried. I've also written a children's book. And, you know, just trying to figure out how to be a better version of myself.

At 2023’s Ottawa Fringe Festival, you wowed everyone with your show, Where You From, From? What can audiences expect from this year’s A Comedian’s Guide to Enlightenment?

It is a different muscle that I'm using in some ways but very similar in others. You know, I'm always that comedian with a cheesy message! And when we get to talk about honest things, we can connect on a very human level. Comedy is always a great way to be able to open people up, to get people comfortable, to make sure that everybody enjoys themselves, which is always my goal. And then to be able to also talk about real stuff. In this show I felt very much like I was on a mission to give people some cathartic laughs. We've been experiencing some difficult and dark times in this world and people are feeling disconnected and disillusioned. And I wanted to give a little hope to people and remind them that so many people are experiencing the same thing, and we want for better days and more of an equal and equitable world, where we're not seeing other humans go without. So, my hope was to remind people that with this show and then, of course, some good laughter, good cheer, and some things that might surprise you because I pushed myself artistically. I’m not stepping away from stand up, but I’m adding to my stand up; I've added some storytelling and other things that I hope to surprise people with.

You’re also doing an off-Fringe show with Emo Majok at Laugh Lounge on June 25th called Couples Therapy Comedy. What can you tell us about that?

Yes, we're doing an off-Fringe show. I had a few people request that we bring the show out and I thought, why not? We're both in town, and wouldn't it be nice? The Last Lounge is a great comedy club that I have worked at several times, and Emo did his solo show there in 2023. So, we thought, why not bring our show, Couples Therapy Comedy here. Honestly, the show is so much fun to do; we have such a laugh, we roast each other, we get honest about the ups and downs of relationships. It’s very relatable stuff that is nice for people to hear because you see all these perfect power couples online and you're like, who lives like this? I always joke that our relationship will make you feel a lot more functional about yours!

Do you have any must-dos or must-sees when you’re in the Nation’s Capital?

One of my favorite things to do in Ottawa is stroll along the Rideau Canal at anytime of year; it is just so beautiful, and y'all get to experience this right in the heart of your city, which is so cool. I also eat a lot more shawarma here than I usually do because it's so good in Ottawa! And then there's also Nordik Spa -Nature in Chelsea not too far from here. That is such a treat. It can be a little pricey depending on your budget, but it's I think it's worthwhile and is a nice way of treating yourself, when you have a long festival. It’s nice to just go and spoil yourself, and I love the fact that it's outdoors as well, which feels so good.

Are there any other Fringe shows that you’re excited to see and want to give a shout-out to?

Oh yeah, there are so many! Cassie Cao, a friend of mine who I haven't seen in years, has her show How to Love a Fascist, which I am excited to see. I have not seen it yet, but Cassie always delivers. Of course, my partner, Emo Majok, has his show, African Aussie – obviously, I’m a very big fan of his, and he has been winning award after award for his stand-up comedy. So, I definitely would recommend him (and others obviously would too!).

[Side note: I saw Emo Majok’s African Aussie in Ottawa in 2023, and it is hilarious.]

What else? I just watched A Cabaret of Legends and - wow - what a show! That woman [Tymisha Harris] is a powerhouse; truly, truly a powerhouse. Oh, and I also got to watch Diane [Jorge] do her show, Solovela. Holy crap! I cannot believe that woman did an entire hour, fully improvised. It was so fun, so many good laughs and just like, what a talent! I'm also super excited to see Black Fish. There's just so there's so, so many... I'm also super excited to see HOME(sic). I just recommend coming out and going to see a bunch of Fringe shows because there's so much talent in the city right now.

The Ottawa Fringe Festival runs through Sunday, June 28th – get your tickets for Aliya Kanan’s A Comedian’s Guide to Enlightenment at the link below or click here to see what else is on the Fringe menu this year.

*Note: This interview has been edited for length and conciseness.

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