A NIGHT IN VEGAS Comes to Theatre Collingwood

To some it may seem like Theatre Collingwood has not been affected by the past 2+ years but the truth is they really have, and May 31st-June 5th will mark the first of their Regular Season Theatre Programming since 2019. You are correct to think they have been staying in touch, with such creative "pivoting" as presenting online shows, electronic newsletters, their Facebook Live show, an online playbill magazine, unique in-person events, and their brilliant outdoor Porchside Festival. Theatre Collingwood is now ready and able to get back to what they do best, to present some of Canada's finest talent in unique settings, while collaborating with other regional theatre companies and independent artists.

"I first worked on the concept for A Night In Vegas in 2019 with Micah and Thom for our 2020 season. We were so excited to bring it to Collingwood, but then the world stopped", said Erica Angus, Executive Director of Theatre Collingwood.

Micah is Micah Barnes. Born in Vienna and raised in Canada, Micah cut his teeth in the cabarets and jazz clubs of Toronto before touring the world as a member of the Pop A Cappella vocal group The Nylons. A JUNO Award-nominee, the years since have seen Barnes developing as an International solo artist with hits including the Billboard #1 Welcome To My Head and #1 Jazz Albums New York Stories and Vegas Breeze. Micah is also one of Canada's top industry Vocal, Performance and Career Strategy coaches, relied upon by managers, record labels and producers throughout Canada and the U.S. His coaching credentials include 2020 Grammy Nominated artist JP Saxe (Arista Records), Emmy Award winning Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit CBC TV show How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria.

Thom Allison is directing A Night In Vegas and brings a plethora of experience and talent to the job. After studying at Ryerson Theatre School in the acting program, he launched his professional career in the Young Company of the Stratford Festival before going on to appear in the original Canadian companies of Miss Saigon, The Who's Tommy and Rent. He has been adored for his role as Pree in Space Channel's hit KILLJOYS (for which he won a Canadian Screen Award). Among his other TV credits he has recently been playing the role of Dr. Elijah Thompson on CBC in Coroner. Thom was seen on Broadway in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; at the Stratford Theatre Festival in Romeo and Juliet, The Threepenny Opera, The King and I, Pericles, King Henry VIII, and more. At the Shaw Festival he has appeared in A Little Night Music; Follies, Guys and Dolls and the critically acclaimed Ragtime.

Alongside Micah in A Night In Vegas will be singer/songwriter/recording artist Billy Newton-Davis. Billy is a 4-time Juno Award winner. He has performed on Broadway, the New York night club scene, in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, and Toronto. Billy recorded a duet with Celine Dion, on his 2nd CD released on Sony, Spellbound. He also performed and toured with The Nylons for several years. In addition to his incredible talent and captivating stage presence, Billy has extensively donated his talent towards humanitarian causes, raising money for various communities, AIDS awareness, Actors Equity, housing for people with mental illness and countless other charities and causes, and says, "I want the world to know that I am sincere. I love what I do and I want to bring that sincerity to my fans when I perform."

A Night in Vegas runs from May 31st - June 5th at The Simcoe Street Theatre and will feature the songs of Sammy Davis Jr, Tony Bennett, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra and more! Two of Canada's favourite performers will take you back to the era of the classic showrooms in this double headliner show.

Join Billy while he performs a tribute to the great Sammy Davis Jr in song, and let Micah carry you away with critically acclaimed tunes from his current album "Vegas Breeze". A night of thrilling entertainment filled with familiar tunes that will leave you feeling like you've just hit the jackpot at The Sands!