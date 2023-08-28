Writer Amy Woods Celebrates Publication Of 100 THINGS TO DO IN JUPITER BEFORE YOU DIE

Writer/reporter Amy Woods is celebrating the publication of her informative new guidebook, 100 Things to Do in Jupiter Before You Die from Reedy Press. A longtime player in the South Florida media market, her byline is very familiar to readers of The Palm Beach Post, Jupiter Magazine, The Coastal Star, and Florida Weekly.

In her new book—which is available on Amazon and where ever books are sold—Woods captures the essence and fast-growth excitement of Jupiter, Florida, where funky fishing village meets seaside resort. Located just north of tony Palm Beach, the city that Burt Reynolds made world famous now has a bubbling Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous-esque demographic, and this is the perfect go-getting guide through the town's most-beloved hot spots.

Charter a boat in waters known for some of the best angling in the industry and get in on the live, local music scene at Maxi's Lineup. Cheer for the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals during Spring Training at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Find the ideal spot to view the iconic Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and learn about notorious gangster Al Capone's and crooner Perry Como's ties to the area. Make your way to Abacoa Town Center to tempt your taste buds at Brick & Barrel Gastro Pub or start your weekend off right at Food Truck Fridays.

Anyone interested in knowing more about where to go and what to see in Jupiter—from residents to visitors—are invited to meet author Amy Woods at the official launch event on September 28 at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street, 1116 Love Street (33477), from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Additional upcoming author presentations and/or book signings include:

· October 10, 6 to 7 pm

Palm Beach County Library System – Jupiter Branch

705 Military Trail in Jupiter (33458)

· October 18, noon to 1 pm

Kiwanis Club of West Palm Beach – Hilton Palm Beach Airport

150 Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach (33406)

· November 2, 10 am to 6 pm

Juno Shoe Girl

318 US Hwy. 1 in Jupiter (33477)

· November 3, 11 am to noon

North Palm Beach Library

303 Anchorage Drive in North Palm Beach (33408)

· November 4, noon to 1 pm

Herbs & Owls

725 N. A1A in Jupiter (33477)

· November 9, 3 to 4 pm

Palm Beach County Library System – Tequesta Branch

461 Old Dixie Highway in Tequesta (33469)

· December 10, 10 am to 5 pm

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum

500 Captain Armour's Way in Jupiter (33459)