Winter Park Playhouse to Present HONKY TONK LAUNDRY in August

The Winter Park Playhouse will kick off its 21st season as Central Florida's professional musical theatre with the popular Country-Western jukebox musical - Honky Tonk Laundry - running August 4 - 27, 2023 on the theatre's Mainstage.

Two preview performances are scheduled for Thursday, August 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, August 4 matinee at 2:00 p.m. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Move over, Thelma and Louise! When Lana Mae Hopkins, owner and proprietress of the Wishy Washy Washateria, hires Katie to help out in the laundromat, they soon find themselves up to their elbows in soap, suds and cheatin' hearts. Watch these two country angels join forces to turn their good ole' laundromat into a bootscootin' honky-tonk and exact revenge on those that have done 'em wrong, all while guaranteeing every customer a good, clean time!

Take a ride to Nashville heaven in this Roger Bean musical that features the music of Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire, Sara Evans, Dixie Chicks, Chely Wright, Dolly Parton, Pam Tillis, Gretchen Wilson, Terri Clark, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline!

The professional duo performing includes the incomparable Ms. Tay Anderson (Steppin' out With Irving Berlin, Crazy For Gershwin, What A Glorious Feeling, Life Could Be A Dream, The Andrews Sisters) and the dynamic Ms. Jennifer Massey making her Playhouse Mainstage debut.

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph, Playhouse Music Director Christopher Leavy with music direct. The Playhouse band will accompany the production with Mr. Leavy on piano, Ned Wilkinson on violin, Sam Forrest on drums, Miles Randolph on guitars, and Chris Mewhinney on bass.

Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $22 preview performances, $20 students and theatrical industry professionals. Group discount rates for 10 people or more are available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students ages 15 to 25 years) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

To purchase tickets for Honky Tonk Laundry at The Winter Park Playhouse call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at Click Here