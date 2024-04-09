WELCOME TO MATTESON Rolling World Premiere & More Set for Orlando Shakes 36th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A groundbreaking Broadway play, a dark comedy first seen as a PlayFest reading, the Shakespeare Fire and Reign Series and an award-winning Broadway musical will highlight Orlando Shakes’ 2024-2025 season.

Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, Central Florida’s premiere professional regional theater, will feature four productions as part of its Signature Series, a touring Shakespeare play, a children’s show, and its annual Christmas holiday tradition. Due to building renovations that will impact the Lowndes Shakespeare Center for more than four months this upcoming summer and fall, Orlando Shakes’ season is shortened for 2024-2025.

“Next season will be one of the shortest since we moved into our Loch Haven Park home in 2001, and for very good reason, but it will not diminish the quality of work that Central Florida has come to expect of us,” said Jim Helsinger, who will be entering his 30th season as artistic director with Orlando Shakes.

The season will kick off in October with two offsite offerings: What the Constitution Means to Me at Orlando Family Stage, and Macbeth touring Central Florida schools. The Lowndes Shakespeare Center will reopen with our annual holiday tradition of A Christmas Carol in late November and run throughout December in our Margeson Theater.

In January of 2025, our popular Fire and Reign series continues with a Bare Bard/Original Practices production of the Wars of the Roses, Henry VI Part 2: She Wolf of France. In February, we will host a great big Broadway musical (to be announced in May). And in March 2025, the rolling world premiere of Welcome to Matteson – featured in Orlando Shakes’ virtual PlayFest 2020 – will take to the Goldman Theater stage.

Finally, in late-March and throughout April, our season ends with our children’s production of the beloved story of Stuart Little.

“We are looking forward to our first show back inside the Lowndes Shakespeare Center once renovations are completed,” said managing director Larry Mabrey, referring to the City of Orlando’s refurbishment project that includes replacing the Lowndes Shakespeare Center’s HVAC systems and repairing the roof. “And once the season begins, we’ll have something for everybody. Our goal is to provide a truly entertaining experience at the theater, from experiencing top-quality productions on stage, to enjoying a facility that exceeds expectations from the moment you arrive.”

Current Orlando Shakes Signature Series subscribers can renew beginning this Wednesday evening, April 10th – the same night as the first preview performance of Ain’t Misbehavin’, which concludes the current season and runs until April 28th – in-person at their scheduled performance during Ain’t Misbehavin’, or next week online (https://www.orlandoshakes.org/) or by calling the Box Office at 407-447-1700. New subscriptions will go on sale in May, as will single tickets and Choose Your Own packages.

2024-2025 titles and dates, as well as renewal and on-sale dates, are subject to change. Additional information about the season, including creative teams and casting, will be announced at a later date.



36th Anniversary Season 2024-25

SIGNATURE SERIES

What the Constitution Means to Me

By Heidi Schreck

Universal Orlando Foundation Theatre (at Orlando Family Stage)

Oct 2 - Oct 13, 2024

Bare Bard: Henry VI Part 2 - She Wolf of France

By William Shakespeare

Margeson Theater

Jan 8 - 19, 2025

** TBA / BIG Musical **

To be announced soon – big Broadway musical!

Margeson Theater

Feb 5 - Mar 2

Welcome to Matteson

By Inda Craig-Galván

Goldman Theater

March 5 - March 30

National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere

CHILDREN’S SERIES

Stuart Little

Based on the Book by E.B White

Adapted for the Stage By Joseph Robinette

Margeson Theater

March 26 - April 26, 2025





SPECIAL PRODUCTIONS AND EVENTS

Macbeth (School Tour)

By William Shakespeare

Central Florida schools

Oct 7 - Nov 3, 2024

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens | Adapted by Jim Helsinger

Margeson Stage (reopening of the Shakespeare Center)

November 27 - December 22, 2024

Massey Services Opening Nights

Every opening Friday night of the season becomes a not-to-miss party starting 90 minutes before the curtain goes up! Featuring a live musical guest, a delicious restaurant partner for small bites, and an exclusive pre-show chat with each production’s creative team. Entering its third season as a staple of Orlando Shakes’ Opening Nights, the party continues bigger and better in our 36th season.



All shows are subject to rights pending and/or changes in production schedules.