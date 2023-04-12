Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Unearth The Impossible As Central Florida Vocal Arts Presents THE SECRET GARDEN

Based on Frances Burnett's classic novel, this musical touches audiences' hearts while awakening childhood nostalgia.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Unearth The Impossible As Central Florida Vocal Arts Presents THE SECRET GARDEN

Central Florida Vocal Arts concludes its decade anniversary season with Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman's masterpiece musical, The Secret Garden. Performances will take place May 5-7, 2023 in the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center in Downtown Orlando.

Based on Frances Burnett's classic novel, this musical touches audiences' hearts while awakening childhood nostalgia through a story of love so great that it conquers even death and despair. With a fresh, artistic vision led by acclaimed director Eric Pinder, the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater will be enchanted by the magic of shadow puppetry and a celebration of the Indian cultural themes, found in both music and story. Pinder will be joined by resident music director Nishaa Johnson who brings her own Indian heritage to influence the show.

The cast will be headlined by Central Florida Vocal Arts' Summer Institute alumnae Abby Yuska as Mary Lennox and joined by Axel Rimmele, who recently starred in The Orlando Repertory Theatre's production of True North, as Colin Craven. Sahid Pabon will make his company debut with a heartbreaking performance as the grieving widower Archibald Craven, longing for his wife Lily, played by Alexis Smith, who was last seen in Central Florida Vocal Arts' sold-out production of The Sound of Music in 2022.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a production of a show that has been an integral part of my journey as a performer! I've done the show as a young actor and as a professional. I am thrilled to be joining the talented team at CFVA with my Central Florida theatrical debut" says Pabon.

With a mission to use their platform in the performing arts as a catalyst to build a stronger community, Central Florida Vocal Arts will present several lead up events addressing important social and environmental issues embodied in the work. These will include a lecture recital with IDEAS for Us in April at The Winter Park Library in celebration of Earth Day, as well as presentations at The Center for Health and Wellbeing about issues of physical disability equity and visibility.

More than poignant melodies, heartwarming narrative, and moving orchestration, The Secret Garden also offers the opportunity to engage in meaningful community conversation. Central Florida Vocal Arts is thrilled to Unearth The Impossible with this final production of their decade anniversary season.

Friday, May 5th, Saturday, May 6th at 8:00 PM, Sunday, May 7th at 3:00 PM at The Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts
Ticketing: $35 to $45 on sale March 3, 2023.




7th Annual iDance Orlando Festival to Take Place This Month Photo
7th Annual iDance Orlando Festival to Take Place This Month
iDance Orlando Festival will unite the professional dance companies of Central Florida for an annual showcase of unique and expressive pieces.
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Titusville Playhouse Photo
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Titusville Playhouse
In the skilled and creative hands of Titusville Playhouse, INTO THE WOODS is fresh and fantastic – with all the familiar elements, yes – but with a current sensibility and a unique aesthetic that made me feel like I was seeing this show for the first time again.
Get Ready To Rock With The Music Of Bon Jovi At The Athens Theatre!   Photo
Get Ready To Rock With The Music Of Bon Jovi At The Athens Theatre!  
It was a time when hair was more than just a fashion statement.  If you grew up during the 1980's & 90's, it's fairly likely that Bon Jovi's music filled the air of your teenage bedroom, the school gymnasium, and the local pizza joint on a Friday night.  
New Orlando Theater Venue is Set to Open Soon Photo
New Orlando Theater Venue is Set to Open Soon
The White Elephant Theatre Company has announced the upcoming opening of the White Elephant Cabaret Theatre at 1123 W. Fairbanks Avenue in Orlando, Florida.

More Hot Stories For You


New Orlando Theater Venue is Set to Open SoonNew Orlando Theater Venue is Set to Open Soon
April 7, 2023

The White Elephant Theatre Company has announced the upcoming opening of the White Elephant Cabaret Theatre at 1123 W. Fairbanks Avenue in Orlando, Florida.
Victory Productions Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! At The Garden TheatreVictory Productions Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! At The Garden Theatre
April 6, 2023

Victory Productions, a full-service entertainment company, is back at the Garden Theatre presenting another smash Broadway hit: 'Something Rotten!' following a successful run and extension with 'Rock of Ages.'
Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville PlayhousePhotos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
April 6, 2023

Take your first look INTO THE WOODS at the Titusville Playhouse!  The show opens Friday, April 7 and runs through Sunday, April 30! Check out photos below!
INTO THE WOODS Comes to the Titusville Playhouse This WeekINTO THE WOODS Comes to the Titusville Playhouse This Week
April 6, 2023

INTO THE WOODS comes to the Titusville Playhouse this week. The show opens Friday, April 7 and runs through Sunday, April 30.
CFCArts Celebrates 100 Years Of Disney Music With ONCE UPON A DREAMCFCArts Celebrates 100 Years Of Disney Music With ONCE UPON A DREAM
April 3, 2023

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) has announced its production of Once Upon A Dream: 100 Years of Musical Magic. Featuring 300 members, this immersive extravaganza will be a musical revue of Disney animated and live-action films from the last century.
share