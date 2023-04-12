Unearth The Impossible As Central Florida Vocal Arts Presents THE SECRET GARDEN

Central Florida Vocal Arts concludes its decade anniversary season with Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman's masterpiece musical, The Secret Garden. Performances will take place May 5-7, 2023 in the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center in Downtown Orlando.

Based on Frances Burnett's classic novel, this musical touches audiences' hearts while awakening childhood nostalgia through a story of love so great that it conquers even death and despair. With a fresh, artistic vision led by acclaimed director Eric Pinder, the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater will be enchanted by the magic of shadow puppetry and a celebration of the Indian cultural themes, found in both music and story. Pinder will be joined by resident music director Nishaa Johnson who brings her own Indian heritage to influence the show.

The cast will be headlined by Central Florida Vocal Arts' Summer Institute alumnae Abby Yuska as Mary Lennox and joined by Axel Rimmele, who recently starred in The Orlando Repertory Theatre's production of True North, as Colin Craven. Sahid Pabon will make his company debut with a heartbreaking performance as the grieving widower Archibald Craven, longing for his wife Lily, played by Alexis Smith, who was last seen in Central Florida Vocal Arts' sold-out production of The Sound of Music in 2022.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a production of a show that has been an integral part of my journey as a performer! I've done the show as a young actor and as a professional. I am thrilled to be joining the talented team at CFVA with my Central Florida theatrical debut" says Pabon.

With a mission to use their platform in the performing arts as a catalyst to build a stronger community, Central Florida Vocal Arts will present several lead up events addressing important social and environmental issues embodied in the work. These will include a lecture recital with IDEAS for Us in April at The Winter Park Library in celebration of Earth Day, as well as presentations at The Center for Health and Wellbeing about issues of physical disability equity and visibility.

More than poignant melodies, heartwarming narrative, and moving orchestration, The Secret Garden also offers the opportunity to engage in meaningful community conversation. Central Florida Vocal Arts is thrilled to Unearth The Impossible with this final production of their decade anniversary season.

Friday, May 5th, Saturday, May 6th at 8:00 PM, Sunday, May 7th at 3:00 PM at The Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

Ticketing: $35 to $45 on sale March 3, 2023.