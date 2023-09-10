Titan Youth Theatre to Present SHERLOCK HOLMES & THE OPERA MYSTERY and More in 30th Anniversary Season

Titan Youth Theatre has announce its highly anticipated 2023-2024 Season, featuring an exceptional lineup of productions designed to captivate young audiences, spark their imaginations, and enrich their learning experiences. These daytime performances, tailored for student groups and families, are the perfect choice for school field trips or family days at the theatre. Additionally, each registration includes a comprehensive teacher guide, facilitating seamless integration into the curriculum.

The 2023-2024 Season includes the following productions that begin at 10:30am:

Little Monster Tales - October 11, 2023

King Center – L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

Discover a world of fun and laughter with Little Monster Tales! Delightfully funny stories from children's books about monsters, children, and other squiggly creatures are brought to life on stage through literature, comedy, puppets, and music. This show is perfect for sparking a love of reading and will have children running to the library for more books by the same authors. Don't be afraid, join us for a ghoulishly good time and end the program with a hilarious monster dance. Little Monster Tales is the trick to make reading a treat! Suggested Grades 2-5

Dot…Dot…Dot: A New Musical – October 18, 2023

King Center – L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

An exciting new musical based on the Creatrilogy trio of award-winning picture books by New York Times bestselling author Peter H. Reynolds- The Dot, Ish and Sky Color. Adapted by Composers Keelay Gipson and Sam Salmond, the musical, like the series, celebrates the power of originality, self-expression, and opening our eyes to look beyond the expected. The musical follows Marisol's search for emerging art talent and her journey to help her new friends, and her entire community, break free from self-criticism and learn to let their imaginations soar. Suggested Grades 1-4

Sons Of Mystro – October 23, 2023

King Center – L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

Brothers Malcom and Umoja learned to play violin through South Florida's public school system, and later attended Dillard High School for the Performing Arts. Together, these brothers are Sons of Mystro. They use their violins to interpret reggae classics, American pop songs and many more genres, PLUS their own creations accompanied by a DJ & a drummer. They are winners of the Emerging Artist under 21yrs Old award at IRAWMA (International Reggae and World Music Awards). Join us for a exciting concert of unexpected songs skillfully presented by violin. Suggested Grades 3-12

Silent Night 1818 – December 5, 2023

King Center – L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

Merry musicians tell the heartwarming story of a broken organ in the small town of Oberndorf, Austria and the poem that inspired one of the world's most beloved holiday carols... Stille Nacht (Silent Night). Witness this classic holiday carol come to life in this historically based tale. Suggested Grades K-5

The Shanghai Circus- January 23, 2024

*10:30 am performance for groups of 10+ only

King Center – L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

Astonishing athletes defy gravity and execute breathtaking feats as they stretch the limits of human ability in this spellbinding show. Fearless performers with boundless energy bring you more than two thousand years of Chinese circus traditions. If it's humanly possible-and even if it's not! -Shanghai's acrobats, jugglers and contortionists do it with spectacular flair. Suggested Grades K-12

Charlotte's Web – January 31, 2024

King Center – L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

Charlotte's Web is based on E.B. White's loving story of the friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte. Wilbur has a problem: how to avoid winding up as pork chops! Charlotte, a fine writer and true friend, hits on a plan to fool Farmer Zuckerman. She will create a "miracle." Spinning the words "Some Pig" in her web, Charlotte weaves a solution which not only makes Wilbur a prize pig but also ensures his place on the farm forever. This treasured tale, featuring silly and endearing farm animals, explores bravery, selfless love and the true meaning of friendship. Suggested Grades K-5

Sherlock Holmes & The Opera Mystery – February 8, 2024

King Center – L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

The world's most famous detective investigates a diamond theft at The Royal Opera in this original play based on the work of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Holmes must use his skills of observation and disguise, along with audience participation, to solve the mystery. Suggested Grades 2-8

Heroes In My House: A Magical Journey Through Black History – February 21, 2024

King Center – L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

Embark on a magical journey through Black History with "Heroes in My House"! A young Black student is tasked with choosing an important figure for his presentation, but with so many options, he seeks advice from his Grandma's kitchen. Suddenly, the titans of Black History spring to life, including some unexpected heroes he never knew about. This feel-good show educates and entertains, celebrating the many contributions of Black Americans to American History. Don't miss this exciting adventure! Suggested Grades K-6

Tickets for all Titan Youth Theatre 10:30am shows are on sale now at the link below and at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219.

ABOUT TITAN YOUTH THEATRE

Commemorating three decades of enriching educational theatrical experiences, Titan Youth Theatre shines as a guiding light in delivering culturally rich programming to the youths of Brevard County. With a steadfast dedication to fostering an appreciation of live performing arts, Titan Youth Theatre also extends its reach through extensive community outreach initiatives. As we look to the future, our unwavering goal is to foster an environment that not only celebrates the performing arts but also champions cultural diversity. Titan Youth Theatre invites you to join us on this extraordinary journey of cultivating appreciation for the live performing arts in our vibrant community and open the doors to our youth to discover the powerful magic of theatre.

About Maxwell C. King Center for The Performing Arts

The Maxwell C. King Center for The Performing Arts, a proud direct support organization of Eastern Florida State College and ASM Global managed venue, has been at the heart of cultural and educational experiences since 1988. The six-story, 100,000-square foot facility has continuously dedicated itself to curating outstanding educational, cultural, and community events that resonate with audiences of all backgrounds. From the acoustically brilliant L3Harris Technologies Theatre, boasting 2,016 seats, to the intimate 300-seat Studio Theatre and the exclusive Crown Club VIP room, the King Center offers a symphony of spaces that cater to diverse events and occasions, making it a vibrant hub for artistic expression and community engagement.

Mission Statement: To improve the quality of life for all residents of Brevard County through cultural, educational, recreational and community arts programs, by providing access to high quality, challenging and diverse touring and local performing arts events.

