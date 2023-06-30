Tickets to SNL's Colin Jost at the Dr. Phillips Center On Sale Now

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is on sale now with Saturday Night Live head writer and “Weekend Update” co-host, Colin Jost, bringing his absurd moments, accomplishments and a healthy dose of self-deprecation to Walt Disney Theater on August 26, 2023.

Jost holds many accolades, including five Writers Guild Awards and 12 Emmy nominations for his writing onSaturday Night Live. The comedian, writer and actor is also recognized for co-hosting “Weekend Update” with Michael Che, writing the 2015 comedy film “Staten Island Summer” and his debut memoir, A Very Punchable Face, which appeared on the New York Times Bestseller List in 2020.

Colin Jost

Saturday, August 26, 2023|Walt Disney Theater|8 p.m.

Colin Jost serves as a head writer at Saturday Night Live, television’s longest running and most successful sketch and comedy show, now in its 48th season. Jost originally joined the show as a writer in 2005 and became a co-head writer in 2012. Jost has also co-anchored “Weekend Update” alongside fellow cast member Michael Che since 2014.

Jost has won five Writers Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards, and has been nominated for 12 Emmy Awards for his writing on SNL. Jost and Che hosted special editions of “Weekend Update” on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic national conventions as well as the primetime “Weekend Update Summer Edition” in 2017. In 2018, they co-hosted the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

In 2015, Jost wrote “Staten Island Summer,” a coming-of-age comedy that was released by Paramount Pictures and produced by Lorne Michaels. Jost has since been seen in the films “How to Be Single,” “Coming 2 America,” and “Tom and Jerry.”

As a writer, Jost has been published multiple times in The New Yorker and has contributed to the New York Times Magazine and the Huffington Post, amongst others.

In July 2020, Jost debuted his memoir, A Very Punchable Face. The memoir is a series of essays, which documents pivotal moments in Jost’s life including growing up in Staten Island in a family of firefighters, commuting three hours a day to high school, attending Harvard while Facebook was created, and more. For every accomplishment and absurd moment, there is an honest, emotional one, told with a healthy dose of self-deprecation.

