Tickets On Sale Now For 46th Annual Carbonell Awards Ceremony

General admission tickets are now available for purchase for the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's version of Broadway's Tony Awards. The 46th annual Carbonell Awards Ceremony will be held on Monday, November 13, at 7:30 pm at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center at 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311.

“We invite South Florida theatergoers and fans to attend and support the Carbonell Awards Ceremony to celebrate and honor the remarkable talent and achievements within the local performing arts scene. This annual event not only showcases the vibrant arts and culture of the region but also provides an opportunity for all of us to come together and appreciate the outstanding contributions of South Florida-based artists and creators on and off the stage,” said Schweikhart. “By supporting the Carbonell Awards Ceremony, the community can play a crucial role in sustaining and promoting the arts, contributing to the cultural richness in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach.”

Tickets for the upcoming Carbonell Awards are just $37 each (including facility fee) and are available for public purchase online at https://www.showpass.com/46th-annual-carbonell-awards/.

Between September 2022 through August 2023, a diverse team of Carbonell judges carefully evaluated more than 80 professional productions at nearly 30 different theatres in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties. Last month, the Carbonell Awards announced six nominees each in 20 competitive categories.

For participating theaters, Zoetic Stage topped the list with 20 nominations, followed by Maltz Jupiter Theater with 19, 18 for GableStage, Ronnie Larsen Presents/Plays of Wilton with 14, Palm Beach Dramaworks with nine, and Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre and Slow Burn Theatre Company tied with eight nominations each. Collectively, the 120 nominations were distributed among 17 different theaters.

Next to Normal at Zoetic Stage is the production that garnered the most individual nominations (11) and nabbing nine each are A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at Maltz Jupiter Theatre and Native Gardens at GableStage. Zoetic Stage received seven nominations for American Rhapsody, and getting six each are Bright Star at Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, One More Yesterday by Ronnie Larsen Presents/Plays of Wilton, and Sweet Charity at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre.

A few weeks ago, the Carbonell board of directors announced the winners of this year's Special Awards:

The George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts

Christine Dolen, the theatre critic for the Miami Herald from 1979 to 2015 and a longtime Carbonell judge.

The Vinnette Carroll Award for significant achievement in advancing the cause of diversity, equality, and inclusion in South Florida theater.

Christina Alexander & Katie Christie, leaders of the South Florida Theatre League's AntiRacism Theatre Strategies Cohorts, in which over a dozen local theatres have participated.

The Charlie Cinnamon Award which honors an individual who has contributed significantly to the support of the arts in South Florida and to the Carbonell Awards program.

Bill Hirschman, a former theatre critic for the South Florida SunSentinel, founder of Florida Theater On Stage, and a veteran Carbonell judge.

The Ruth Foreman Award which recognizes contributions to South Florida theater development by an individual or group, for singular achievement and/or career contributions.

Maltz Jupiter Theatre, now celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season this year and Florida's largest award-winning LORT theatre.

The Bill Hindman Award which honors significant, long-term contributions to the region's cultural life and onstage career achievement by performing artists based in South Florida.

James Samuel Randolph, a Professor in the Theater Division at New World School of The Arts and a Carbonell Award-winning actor who has appeared in over 100 plays, commercials, television shows and feature films.

The Howard Kleinberg Award which honors an individual or organization for contributions to the health and development of the arts in South Florida.

Ronnie Larsen, actor-director-playwright-producer whose work has been seen in South Florida as well as Off-Broadway and around the world, and the creative force behind The Foundry in Wilton Manors.

The Bill von Maurer Award for Theatrical Excellence which honors a theater company that exemplifies excellence for the totality of its programming: productions, educational outreach, developmental programs, and audiences served.

Slow Burn Theatre Company at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts for consistently delivers high-quality shows and is dedicated to bringing dynamic, musical productions to diverse audiences.

As part of the 2023 Carbonell Awards, $2,000 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships will be presented to Diane Danyang Li (Broward County), Emily Moreland (Palm Beach County), and Addison Doris Stone (Miami-Dade County).

This year's Carbonell Awards Ceremony is being produced by distinguished playwright, actor, and designer Michael McKeever and Stuart Meltzer, the founding artistic director of Zoetic Stage—both of whom have won multiple Carbonell Awards and previously produced and directed numerous Carbonell Ceremonies. Double 2023 Carbonell nominee Caryl Fantel is returning as Music Director/Program Consultant.

Sponsors of the 46th Annual Carbonell Awards include the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Broward Cultural Division, Marj O'Neill Butler, Carbonell Sculptures Ltd., Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, John Knox Village, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, Miami-Dade County Auditorium, The Dennis C. Moss Center (formerly The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center), OutClique Magazine, South Florida Theater Magazine, South Florida Theatre League, Mark Traverso & Conor Walton, and Donald R. Walters, P.A.